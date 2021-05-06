Union Minister Muraleedharan alleges ‘TMC goons’ attacked his convoy in West Bengal

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on May 6 alleged that his convoy was attacked in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters. He was visiting Ghatal during the day.

“TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, broken windows, attacked personal staff. Cutting short my trip,” he said from his official Twitter handle, sharing a video of the violence. He was accompanied by State BJP leader Rahul Sinha.

In the video, people can be seen armed with batons. There was pelting of stones on vehicles in which the BJP leaders were travelling.

Later in the day, while speaking to journalists, the Minister who met the family members of BJP supporters affected by post- poll violence, said the “culture of Bengal never allows attack on women. I will send reports to all concerned”.

The Trinamool Congress leadership said Central BJP leaders were inciting the situation in the State by visiting different areas. “Violence is occurring in places where the BJP won. The Central leaders should stop visiting the State. We will contain the situation,” TMC leader Saugata Roy said.