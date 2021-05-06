May 6, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | Longest elections did not help BJP, finds CSDS-Lokniti Survey

2 min read
16 mins ago admin


The eight-phase elections in West Bengal that went on for four-and-a-half weeks have been described as the longest State elections India has ever seen. The post-poll survey data suggest that this probably did not help the BJP in what is known as micro-management.

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Longest elections did not help BJP

 

In overall terms, as many as 24% or one in every four voters of West Bengal decided who they are going to vote for at the very last minute or a day or two before Voting Day, and among such voters, it was the Trinamool Congress and not the BJP that did exceedingly well. While the ruling party secured 54% of its vote, the BJP was way behind at 33% (Table 1). Any attempt by the BJP to turn things around at the last minute through targeted campaigning did not seem to have worked.

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Longest elections did not help BJP

 

It was not just among the late deciders, but even among the campaign-time deciders (those who decided their vote choice during the campaign or after the announcement of candidates) the Trinamool again enjoyed a sizeable advantage over the BJP. The ruling party secured 49% votes of such voters whereas the BJP was a good 12 percentage points behind at 37%. This finding is particularly significant when compared with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Back then, the BJP had stolen a march over the Trinamool precisely among this segment of campaign-time deciders, enjoying a two percentage point vote lead.

The only category of voters among whom the BJP managed to put up somewhat of a fight this time were the before campaign deciders. Forty six per cent respondents had actually made up their mind early. Among them, 42% said they voted for the BJP as against 44% for the Trinamool. Significantly, the overall pattern of late and campaign-time deciders giving the Trinamool an advantage over the BJP does not change when we break down the voting preferences data of late and campaign-time deciders by Phases (Table 2).

(The author is a Research Associate at Lokniti-CSDS, Delhi.)

 



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

West Bengal Assembly elections | BJP failed to attract Congress, Left supporters

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

West Bengal Assembly elections | Development mattered most, not corruption

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

West Bengal Assembly elections | Longest elections did not help BJP

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | Longest elections did not help BJP, finds CSDS-Lokniti Survey

16 mins ago admin
2 min read

West Bengal Assembly elections | BJP failed to attract Congress, Left supporters

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

West Bengal Assembly elections | Development mattered most, not corruption

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

West Bengal Assembly elections | Longest elections did not help BJP

2 hours ago admin