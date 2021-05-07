After examining the situation in South 24 Parganas, a delegation from the Union Home Ministry met the Governor on Friday.

A delegation from the Union Home Ministry visited various areas under the Bajwaj Assembly Bawali and Nodakhali police stations. Talked to the villagers. Besides, they visited several areas in the Satgachhia assembly constituency, including the area adjacent to the Satgachhia junction, Mohanpur Hat. The Home Ministry delegation is scheduled to visit Canning and several other areas in South 24 Parganas in the second half. They are scheduled to visit North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore on Saturday. According to sources, the special delegation of the Union Home Ministry will return to Delhi on Sunday. Input- SOMRAJ BANDOPADHYAY