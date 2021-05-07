Agnimitra, who is fighting for women, also chanted ‘We want Saini’ in Asansol!

Kolkata: Asansol South was watching the two women fight. Actress Saayoni Ghosh was the ‘trump card’ of the Trinamool (TMC) in the BJP-dominated constituency. There, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bet on ‘Agnimitra Paul’. In the end, BJP candidate Agnimitrai laughed in the south in Asansol, even though the whole state was ‘ruined’. It is the fashion designer who has made the final bet in the battle between the fashion designer and the actress. The new MLA Agnimitra took oath in the assembly on that day. There he said, ‘It feels good to be a MLA. It would have been nice if the whole team had won. But it did not happen. But I will do my job. ‘

What to do to become a MLA? Agnimitra replied, ‘I will speak to stop the oppression of women. I won by fighting a lot. I will not allow any violence or unrest in my area. ‘

Saini had been bitten on the ground in Asansol since the announcement of the candidate. He has shaken the field of propaganda without caring about storms, water and sun. The people of the area have not forgotten his race after sari. But after a fierce battle in the ballot box all day, Agnimitrai made the final bet. The fierce battle between Agnimitra Pal vs Saini Ghosh in Asansol South was predicted in advance. The star was the candidate of the two camps. The BJP candidate has won that star fight.

However, he lost and Saini became very popular among the party workers and supporters of his center. The actress captivated the locals during the campaign. She did not face any obstacles on her way from heroine to leader. Despite this, he was defeated by BJP leader Agnimitra Pal in Asansol South. But even after the defeat, there was a demand from the party workers that Saini Ghosh should be given the responsibility of any administrative post in Asansol. Members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad took to the streets on Wednesday night to demand this. The slogan became, ‘we want Saayoni’. It remains to be seen whether Mamata Banerjee will give any responsibility to Saini despite the defeat.