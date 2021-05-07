Bengal government moves supreme court demanding free vaccine for all Free vaccine for all, the state government went to the Supreme Court – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Everyone should be given free corona vaccine The West Bengal government has approached the Supreme Court with this demand The state government has asked the apex court to immediately declare the current policy of the central government on vaccination void. The case is likely to be heard in the Chief Justice’s bench next Monday

The state has demanded that the apex court overturn the discriminatory policy on vaccine prices. In addition, the Center has demanded that all the states be provided free vaccines.

The affidavit argued on behalf of the states, “States cannot be forced to bargain on vaccine prices in this way. As a result, states will have to raise money for vaccines anyway As a result, the health infrastructure of the state, which is already under pressure, will collapse further.

The Supreme Court, however, has already questioned the inequality in vaccine prices The apex court observed that this would create a stalemate Many states have already spoken out about the Centre’s new vaccine policy, which began on May 1

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has from the outset questioned the need to provide free vaccines to every citizen. Until last month, the Center had been buying doses of covishield and covacin and supplying it to the states But under the new policy, which will take effect on May 1, 50 per cent of the total vaccines produced will be supplied to state governments and private hospitals by two vaccine manufacturers. With which 18 to 44 year olds will be vaccinated The central government will get the remaining 50 percent vaccine They will continue the process of vaccinating people above 45 as before

States will have to buy covshield vaccine at Rs 400 per dose, Serum said. And private hospitals have to buy 700 rupees for 7 rupees According to Bharat Biotech, the cost of covacin will be Rs 600 per dose for the states and Rs 1,200 for private hospitals. However, the two companies have reduced prices slightly after criticism started from various quarters about the high prices But many states still complain that the price is too high