May 8, 2021

Daily corona infections in the state left 19 thousand, 112 deaths in 24 hours

#Kolkata: The number of daily corona victims in the state exceeded 19,000 In the last 24 hours, 19,218 people have been newly infected with corona in the state 7 out of 112 people died in the state in one day On the positive side, 18,60 people have recovered in the state in one day

The state government has issued multiple restrictions to curb corona infection Local trains have been stopped, market hours have been regulated However, even after that, the infection is on the rise However, in the last 24 hours, about 64,000 samples have been tested in the state

On this day, the North 24 Parganas surpassed Kolkata in terms of casualties. In the last 24 hours, 3957 people have been infected with corona in the northern 24 parganas and the death toll is 33. On the other hand, 3915 people were infected in Kolkata, 6 out of 26 people died there On the same day, Amri Hospital launched a temporary Covid Hospital service at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. There are 250 beds

