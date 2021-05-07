Fake post on social media, 2 arrested by CID

#Kolkata: Two arrested by CID for posting fake photos of post-election violence on social media Names of the victims, Arghya Saha and Akash Mandal In two separate incidents in Sonarpur and Deganga, CID Cyber ​​Crime Department officials filed a Suyomoto case. CID arrests Arghya, a resident of Sonapur’s Natunpalli Purba Para, from Sonarpur. Arghya posted a fake picture of the vandalism in a police car on social media. After investigating the incident, the CID saw that the incident was not from West Bengal The incident took place in Orissa a year ago Arghya was arrested for posting a fake photo in the name of West Bengal According to CID sources, Vocational Training ITI Trade Turner at Arghya Narendrapur. He is a member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad CID confiscates mobile phone On May 8, CID filed a case against Suyomoto in Sonarpur

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man named Akash Mandal has been arrested for posting fake pictures of post-election violence on social media in Deganga area. According to CID sources, Ashok, a civil engineering student of Nami Engineering College in Barakpur. CID claims to be BJP supporter CID confiscates mobile phone from Dhrita | According to CID sources, no child in West Bengal has anything to do with the picture of Akash’s head cracking posted on social media. The picture is of a child injured in a road accident in Bangladesh a year ago Akash posted the fake picture on social media saying it is from West Bengal The CID made the arrest on the basis of that allegation CID filed a case against Suyomoto in the Deganga incident on May 8

Public Prosecutor Saurin Ghoshal said, “When the detainees were produced in the Alipore court, the judge ordered their custody till May 21.” According to CID sources, most of the fake posts on social media were originally from Bangladesh, Uttar Pradesh and Orissa. No pictures of West Bengal, all shots are fake posts According to CID sources, it is being investigated whether there is a big circle behind this Those who are brainwashing these teenagers are trying to release violence in the society CID officials are investigating whether there is a big head in this cycle. Arpita Hazra