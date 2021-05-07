If violence does not stop, BJP will not enter the assembly, claims Dilip

#Kolkata: The BJP will boycott the assembly until post-poll violence in the state stops. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh made such a demand in the state assembly on the same day It is learned that no one from the BJP will be present at the Assembly Speaker’s election tomorrow, Saturday.

Dilip Ghosh was present at a meeting convened by the newly elected BJP MLAs in the state assembly on the same day. There he instructed the party MLAs to stand by the people in their respective areas Dilip Babu gave the message to stay by the side of the party workers who are being subjected to political violence

Later, in front of the media, the BJP state president said, “Many of our MLAs could not reach here. Many have come but are afraid to return to the area I told them, go to your area, the affected people, stay by the side of the party workers And until the violence stops, the BJP will not attend any session of the assembly.

However, the BJP’s allegation has been completely dispelled by the Trinamool Shibir Firhad Hakim said, “There is a lot more terror in the BJP-ruled states.” With her oath, Mamata Banerjee has strongly ordered an end to violence, regardless of party affiliation. We have also asked the police to take all possible measures to stop the unrest There is no point in disrupting the democratic process by raising these allegations.