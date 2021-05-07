May 7, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

NCW to submit report on post-poll violence in West Bengal

Police officials failed to take steps to provide security to women in the State, a statement from the NCW said

The three-member committee of the National Commission for Women (NCW) constituted to look into post-poll violence against women in West Bengal has returned from its two-day visit of the State. The panel is likely to submit its report to the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday.

“We found the State police to be inactive. Not only did the West Bengal DGP not pay heed to my request for a meeting, but even the police on the ground are not helping out the victims of violence and vandalisation,” said Rekha Sharma, NCW chairperson.

“Police officials failed to take steps to provide security to women in the State. Many victims are unable to speak about the violence they have witnessed due to fear of backlash,” a statement from the NCW said.

Ms. Sharma visited West Midnapore where the team met the family of a victim of rape and murder, among several others who have fled their villages and are sheltered at a camp.

Ms. Rekha Sharma also met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar “on rising cases of atrocities against women” in the State.



