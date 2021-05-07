Record death in 24 hours in the state! West Bengal Covid 19 updates record death of 117 affected people in last 24 hours – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Corolla-infected Bengal (West Bengal Corona). Coronavirus Second Wave has set a new death record in the state on Thursday. 118 people lost their lives in one day in the state. However, the recovery rate has increased slightly due to the control of the growth of active corona patients. New records have also been set for infections and diseases. The number of active corona victims in the state at the moment is 1 lakh 22 thousand 84 people. Mamata Bandopadhyay told a press conference on Thursday that the incidence of corona infection in Bengal could increase in the next 15 days. The Chief Minister said, “I am not intimidating anyone, but I am telling you to be careful.” At the same time, the Chief Minister assured to be by the side of the people of the state if necessary.

Corona infection was detected in 18,431 people in the state on Thursday. Which is a new record. 16,412 people recovered. And 116 people have died. Which is still the highest. 33 people died in Calcutta. 36 in North 24 Parganas. As a result, the total number of victims in the state increased to 9,35,06. 16 thousand 412 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. As a result, the number of recoveries increased to 7,00,326. The total death toll rose to 11,984.

The number of corona active cases in the state has increased to 902 on Thursday. As a result, the total number of active cases has increased to 1,22,64. The recovery rate has increased slightly to 85.59 percent. A record number of 80,105 corona samples were tested in the state on Thursday. The infection rate has been 7.8 percent.

The state government had imposed a set of restrictions on Friday keeping in mind the overall corona situation in the state. According to the guidelines, any major cultural event in the state such as weddings, banquets, mourning ceremonies, etc. will be closed till further orders. Meanwhile, the state government issued a new guideline on cultural programs last Saturday. The new guidelines state that a maximum of 50 people can be invited to a wedding. The same rule applies not only to weddings but also to other family occasions. Corona rules such as wearing a mask, use of sanitizer and social distance rules are mandatory in marriage.

A guideline was issued by the state health department last Friday. According to the guidelines, all shopping malls, shopping complexes, beauty parlors, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas and swimming pools in the state will be closed indefinitely from today.