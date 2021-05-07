The Central Assembly issued a ban on the entry of the central forces! Find out why … Assembly House prohibited entry of CSF personnel inside the premises of Assembly– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: A big decision was taken in the Assembly House after an ‘unpleasant incident’ on Thursday. A formal notification was issued today stating that from Friday, no member of the Central Forces will be allowed to enter the meeting premises. It is learned that the decision was taken in the wake of a scuffle between the Central Security Forces (CSF) and news workers at the assembly premises on May 8.

According to sources, BJP’s Nandigram MLA Subhendu Adhikari arrived in the assembly on Thursday afternoon to take oath. After taking oath, Shuvendu confronted the journalists on that day. After talking for a while, just as he was leaving the assembly premises, the security guards of Shuvendu got into a scuffle with a section of the media. Incidents ranging from quarrels to pushback.

The journalists made allegations of harassment against the central security forces over the incident. Angered by the incident, they also lodged a written complaint in the assembly. After that it was decided that the central forces will not be able to enter the assembly from today. The ban was announced in the morning with a notification from the assembly authorities.

Incidentally, BJP MLA Shuvendu Adhikari was sworn in as an MLA in the Assembly on Thursday. Shuvendu entered the assembly at 3.45 pm on this day. Trinamool Keshpur MLA Shiuli Saha was leaving the assembly room at that time. Shuvendu was accompanied by Tapsi Mandal, Manoj Tijna, Sudip Mukherjee and others. Shuvendu read the oath in almost zero assembly. Protem Speaker Subrata Mukherjee administered the oath to him. It may be mentioned that Mukul Roy, another leader of BJP, took oath in the assembly on Friday. Agnimitra Paul also took oath. Trinamool’s Sushant Mahato also took oath in the assembly on the same day. 148 MLAs were sworn in on Friday.

