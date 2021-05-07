The defectors are sending messages to return to the team, sources said

#Kolkata: The MLAs are going to take oath in the assembly today (Thursday) and tomorrow. For two days, 64 MLAs will take oath in four phases. The swearing-in ceremony will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm. Someone is back in the familiar corridor. Absolutely new place for someone again. New environment. New rules. He is walking around the porch of the legislature with a smile on his face. And some are sitting in their own office, in their own room, wiping away tears. Some are regretting it again. However, in the hall of the assembly, it is heard that those who left the grass and picked up the lotus flower in their hands, wanted to return to the shelter of that sister. And all the new and old MLAs are busy in that speculation.

According to sources, many have already started singing hymns. A top Trinamool leader says they want to return to the party by saluting Mamata. Someone texted on WhatsApp. Someone has repeatedly called one of the top leaders in face time Again, the wife of a former leader has been constantly calling the three top leaders of the party. Unable to speak on the phone, he sent a message on WhatsApp, ‘Tell Didi to see a little’. However, the message of many is the same, ‘I know I have sinned. You have to be ready to be punished. ‘ But everyone has cheered for the brand Mamata.

Some leaders from Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and Burdwan have started communication. Even before the announcement of the vote, several leaders from the party have been attacking the pair of flower camps. After that, more than one leader left the party. Many people snatched tickets for Padma Shibir. However, they did not win the election. Even Rajiv Bandopadhyay, Vaishali Dalmia, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborty, who joined the BJP on a special flight to Delhi, could not win. No one could stand up in the grassroots storm. It is reported that these unscrupulous leaders have started communicating with the grassroots.

Mamata Banerjee, however, said, “Don’t come! Who didn’t! Everyone is welcome. ” But a large section of other party leaders say that many of these leaders had personally slandered several leaders of the party, including Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. So they have started to be vocal about not being returned to the team. Although Mamata Banerjee has said more than once in the election campaign, traitors will not be forgiven. However, according to the political circles, nothing is impossible in politics. However, not all the defectors will get re-entry. However, everyone is looking at who is waiting to get entry.