The members of the state cabinet will be sworn in on Monday

#Kolkata: The members of the state cabinet will take oath next Monday Such news has been found in Nabanna Sutra 7 At first it was right that the members of the new cabinet would be sworn in at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday But in the end it was decided, this swearing in will be on Monday The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to start at 11 am on Monday

However, sources in Nabanna or Raj Bhavan did not say how many cabinet members would be sworn in on Monday. According to sources, only the cabinet ministers who will take over as key members of the cabinet will be sworn in on Monday. The rest will be sworn in later The first cabinet meeting of the new government has been called at 3 pm on Monday after taking oath

However, the same policy will be followed in the swearing in of the cabinet members as the swearing in of the Chief Minister last Wednesday. Because the primary goal of the government now is to control the situation by any means

There are many new and young faces among the winning MLAs of Trinamool It remains to be seen whether the Chief Minister will appoint any of them in the cabinet. There is also speculation as to whether any of the old-faced leaders will get new responsibilities In particular, it remains to be seen who will be in charge of the offices left by Shuvendu Adhikari and Rajiv Banerjee.

