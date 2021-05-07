The state is in dire need of oxygen, Mamata wrote a letter to Modi

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state for the third time on Wednesday. After taking oath in a very small range, he left for Navanne. He wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of the third innings. He said that with the swearing in of the Chief Minister for the third time, Corona would be the first to take action. After that, Mamata wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the vaccine. As chief minister, he demanded that everyone be vaccinated for free. Then yesterday, Mamata wrote a letter requesting Rs 16,000 to be deposited in farmers’ accounts as promised by Modi. And 24 hours later, Mamata’s letter to Modi again. This time the issue is not ‘oxygen deficiency’.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mamata wrote, “The situation in Corona is getting worse. The demand for oxygen is increasing every day. The demand for oxygen in the last 24 hours was 480 metric tons. But the state is now getting an average of 306 metric tons of oxygen per day. At the same time, the Chief Minister added, “550 metric tons of oxygen will be needed in the next 7-8 days.” So the Chief Minister’s plea to the Prime Minister is that the Center should not take any more oxygen for the state, and the necessary oxygen should be provided.