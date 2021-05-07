Today in Chandipur with the oath of tomorrow! TMC MLA Soham Chakraborty reached his constituency Chandipur today and said he is grateful to be a member of the Assembly– News18 Beganli.

#Chandipur: Actor Soham Chakraborty has won the assembly polls from Chandipur in East Midnapore. Soham got a taste of election victory for the first time. Mamata Banerjee’s loyal soldier was rewarded just as he did in the Chandipur assembly constituency on the campaign trail. Then comes the long awaited Thursday. Soham was sworn in as MLA. However, Mamata-Abhishek’s confidant Tollywood star MLA Soham is not willing to waste time even in the extreme environment.

The Trinamool star MLA came to his constituency for the first time on Friday after winning the election. He spent some time in the area. Trinamool leader Soham, who has stood for election three times and won for the first time, said in response to a question from reporters on the day, “I have become a MLA. It is no less a great achievement.

The newly appointed MLA held a meeting with the party workers in Chandipur on this day. Trinamool activists present at the meeting gave a reception to the MLA of the area. In the north, the new MLA of the area said, “His main goal will be to develop the area. At present, he has to stand by the people in the difficult times of Corona.”

Trinamool (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as chief minister at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, a group of star candidates of Mamata-Shibir took oath as MLAs. Soham Chakraborty took oath along with Chiranjit Chakraborty, Raj Chakraborty, Jun Malia, Kanchan Mallick. All of them, except Chiranjit, were sworn in as MLAs for the first time.