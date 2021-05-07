May 7, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Veteran actress Sandhya Roy hospitalized Veteran actress Sandhya Roy hospitalized Veteran actress Sandhya Roy hospitalized Veteran actress Sandhya Roy hospitalized Veteran actress Sandhya Roy hospitalized

1 min read
5 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Sick Sandhya Roy. According to sources, the veteran Tollywood actress has been admitted to RN Tagger Hospital. He has a fever. Cough has accumulated in the chest due to cold. However, the physical condition of the 60-year-old actress is known to be stable. Samples have been sent for Corona Virus testing. News that the report has not come yet.

It is known that the veteran actress started having lower abdomen pain at night. After that, actress and MP Sandhya Roy was admitted to this private hospital. Hospital sources said that his physical examination is going on. However, his blood pressure is reported to be normal. According to sources, the veteran Tollywood actress is currently undergoing treatment at RN Tagger Hospital.

Meanwhile, Sandhya Roy, once a popular actress in the Bengali film world. As soon as the news of his illness came to light in this Corona Atimari, there was a lot of worry among the artists and actors and actresses of Tolipara. Artists and artisans have wished him a speedy recovery.

Details coming …

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Wearing that plain sari, rented car, sandalwood to take oath in the assembly! Chandaana Bauri reached Bidhansabha to take oath as the BJP MLA from Saltora assembly– News18 Beganli

47 mins ago admin
2 min read

‘Wait, I’ll tell you everything!’ After the oath, the ‘other’ tune is in Mukul’s throat

51 mins ago admin
2 min read

Subhendu Adhikari takes oath in Bidhasabha but his security force had a collision with media personnel – News18 Beganli

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

1 min read

Veteran actress Sandhya Roy hospitalized Veteran actress Sandhya Roy hospitalized Veteran actress Sandhya Roy hospitalized Veteran actress Sandhya Roy hospitalized Veteran actress Sandhya Roy hospitalized

5 mins ago admin
2 min read

Wearing that plain sari, rented car, sandalwood to take oath in the assembly! Chandaana Bauri reached Bidhansabha to take oath as the BJP MLA from Saltora assembly– News18 Beganli

47 mins ago admin
2 min read

‘Wait, I’ll tell you everything!’ After the oath, the ‘other’ tune is in Mukul’s throat

51 mins ago admin
2 min read

Subhendu Adhikari takes oath in Bidhasabha but his security force had a collision with media personnel – News18 Beganli

2 hours ago admin