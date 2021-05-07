West Bengal Govt a group of IAS IPS transferred including formation of 4 District Magistrates after formation of New Govt– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Returning to Navanne after taking oath, Mamata Banerjee has started the expected reshuffle in the state administration. State Police DG Birendra and Additional Director General of Police Javed Shamim have been reinstated. He transferred the district governors of two districts on Wednesday. East Midnapore and Purulia district governors were transferred. Later on Thursday, Nabanna handed over transfer letters to four more district governors. According to sources, the Chief Minister is going to make a major reshuffle in the state administration. The guidelines may be issued at any time.

Antra Acharya, the district magistrate of South 24 Parganas, has been removed and P Ulganathan, the former district magistrate, has been appointed in his place. Anurag Srivastava, the district magistrate of West Burdwan, was removed and replaced by Bivu Goel. Darjeeling District Magistrate Shashank Sethi has been shifted to Nadia. He will take charge of the post of district magistrate there. S Ponnambalam has been appointed as the new District Magistrate of Darjeeling.

Earlier, Smita Pandey, district magistrate of East Midnapore and Abhijit Mukherjee, district magistrate of Purulia were transferred in a directive issued from Nabanna on Wednesday. The two were appointed by the state administration on the instructions of the commission. Mamata removed them after returning to power. Purnendukumar Maji, former secretary of the State Industrial Development Corporation, has been made the district governor of East Midnapore. Rahul Majumder has been returned after the Purulia district magistrate.

Nabanna also sent transfer notices to 18 police officers on Thursday. Rajesh Kumar was removed from the post of ADG IGP, Western Region and placed on compulsory waiting. Ajay Mukund Ranade has been appointed as ADG IGP (Training) as well as Advisor (Security and Vigilance) of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Agency. Ajay Kumar Nanda has been removed from the post of Commissioner, Barrackpore and posted as ADG, CIF.

Devendra Prakash Singh has been removed from the post of Siliguri Police Commissioner and appointed as Additional Commissioner of Police, Kolkata Police. Amit Kumar Singh has been removed from the post of Superintendent of Police in Alipurduar and placed on compulsory waiting. Srihari Pandey has been removed from the post of Superintendent of Police, Howrah Grameen and placed on compulsory waiting. Biswajit Ghosh has been removed from the post of Krishnanagar Superintendent of Police and reinstated as Deputy Commissioner of Combat Battalion. Ingrejbazar IC Madan Mohan Roy has been sent to the police line.