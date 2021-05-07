Why is Bengal’s oxygen in other states in times of danger? Letter to Modi Mamata

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state for the third time on Wednesday. After taking oath in a very small range, he left for Navanne. He wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of the third innings. He said that with the swearing in of the Chief Minister for the third time, Corona would be the first to take action. After that, Mamata wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the vaccine. As chief minister, he demanded that everyone be vaccinated for free. Then yesterday, Mamata wrote a letter requesting Rs 16,000 to be deposited in farmers’ accounts as promised by Modi. And 24 hours later, Mamata’s letter to Modi again. This time the issue is not ‘oxygen deficiency’.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mamata wrote, “The situation in Corona is getting worse. The demand for oxygen is increasing every day. The demand for oxygen in the last 24 hours was 480 metric tons. But the state is now getting an average of 306 metric tons of oxygen per day. At the same time, the Chief Minister added, “550 metric tons of oxygen will be needed in the next 7-8 days.” So the Chief Minister’s plea to the Prime Minister is that the Center should not take any more oxygen for the state, and the necessary oxygen should be provided.

The Chief Minister also complained in the letter. In a meeting with the Union Health Secretary, Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee had said that the daily allocation of oxygen would be increased to 550 metric tonnes. But without increasing the allocation for Bengal, more oxygen is being given to other states. And it is being given from the oxygen produced in Bengal.

The Chief Minister did not stop here. In the last 10 days alone, the amount of oxygen going from Bengal to other states has increased from 230 metric tons to 260 metric tons. But the allocation for Bengal is only 306 metric tons. But Bengal needs 550 metric tons of oxygen every day.

In the letter, the Chief Minister mentioned that many patients in the state are at risk of death if the Center does not address the shortage of oxygen immediately. Therefore, he requested the Prime Minister to take immediate action in this regard.