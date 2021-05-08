An Initiative by MAKAUT, WB to Save the Environment

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB has taken an initiative to encourage the students in planting trees to save the environment. It is an endeavour of the School Connect Team of MAKAUT. Students can plant a sapling anywhere in the vicinity of their houses, of course by following all COVID-19 protocols and nurture them. They must water the plants, protect them through fencing and keep a vigil, if they wish to become true friends of trees. The Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of MAKAUT Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra has been the key inspiration behind organizing such activities in order to engage the students in fruitful activities, especially during this corona pandemic.

Tree planting has the potential to balance the environment and slow down climate change. Scientists claim that more and more tree plantation could remove two-thirds of all the carbon dioxide created by human activity.

Students can click a picture of planting and nurturing of trees and send it to:

[email protected]

Last Date: 31st May, 2021

Each participant will get a “Brikshabandhu” Certificate and it is eligible to fetch points for Mandatory Additional Requirement (MAR) of college students.

Send the following information:

Name of the Student

Name of the Institution

Subject & Year

Name of the plant

About the tree planted

Mail ID and Phone Number of student