‘Asia! Asia! Asia!- Street BBQ & Buffet’- India’s first Asian table grill restaurant, has recently launched their delivery vertical ‘Asia! Asia! Delivery!’ in Kolkata.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Abhimanyu Maheshwari, Owner, Asia! Asia! Asia!- Street BBQ & Buffet & Asia! Asia! Delivery! said, “We’re excited to launch Asia! Asia! Delivery! With the current situation facing the world, it is not feasible to have our dine-in operational, but with the new delivery vertical, it is our effort to bring AAA to the safety of your homes. While delivery doesn’t allow us to offer our signature live table grill, we have tried our best to curate a menu which brings the best from across Asia to you. We will be regularly updating the menu, and adding specials to keep the menu fresh and lively.”

The brand’s delivery vertical brings in the best of what Asia! Asia! Asia! is known for. The menu, which is inspired by street style cuisines of various Asian countries, offers specialities like Neon dim sums, Veg Ma La Xiang, Indonesian Prawn Udang Sambal, Shanghai Crispy Lotus Stem, Stir Fried Asian Greens In Thai Basil Sauce, Bangkok Street Chicken Kra Pao, Creamy Massaman Curry, Pad Kee Mao (Thai drunken noodles) etc.

Asia! Asia! Delivery! is currently operational in Sector V, Salt Lake through Swiggy and Zomato. The brand is taking all safety & precautionary measures to ensure the meals prepared are safe and hygienic.

About Asia! Asia! Asia!: AAA is an ode to Asia. Spread across an area of 3500 sq. ft., this 111 seater outlet is designed to replicate the chaos, cacophony and sheer action packed nature of Asian streets.

About Zing: Zing is an F&B company based out of Kolkata, which operates multiple brands with distinct value propositions. Apart from Asia! Asia! Asia!- Street BBQ & Buffet and Asia! Asia! Delivery!, Zing owns ‘Rang De Basanti Dhaba’, ‘Barf Soda Paani’, along with delivery-only cloud-kitchen brands ‘Deja Bowl’, ‘Rosy Roti’ and ‘Curry & Crust- Tandoori Pizza’. The brand is currently present in and around Kolkata, Guwahati and Bangalore.

Cost for two: Rs 600 plus GST

Delivery aggregators: Swiggy & Zomato

Time: 12 noon – 11.30 pm