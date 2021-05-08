Bobble AI offers all COVID related information: beds, ventilators, plasma donors at a single-tap

Bobble AI, an Artificial Intelligence-powered innovation startup, offering highly engaging smartphone keyboard solutions and personalized content for users has introduced a unique section on the keyboard called “COVID 19 Resources” that has credible, real-time links providing nationwide information.

All Android users who have default Bobble Indic keyboard across all 120+ Indic & international languages, along with IOS and users of Bobble’s regional keyboards (including Marathi, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi keyboards) can access information with telephone numbers and addresses segregated into sections: oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ICU beds, ventilators, Remdesivir, plasma donors, etc. These are being collated on a real-time basis picked up from government sources and tweets based on Covid related keywords. All Bobble users can share the links with others.

“The last few weeks have been exceptionally hard, with the second wave of the virus outbreak in the country, and depleting resources. Social media platforms have been filled with people seeking help. Seeing the massive need to provide essential sources of information and resources inspired us to collate a simple and easy-to-share database of important links for Covid-19 related resources. It is time that each organization steps up and contributes in its own way in this hour of grave crisis. ” commented Ankit Prasad, CEO, and Founder, Bobble AI.

Steps to follow

Step 1: Open the conversation where you need to share the leads and select the Fonts option.

Step 2: Select the COVID-19 resources section and share verified covid resources to help others.

About Bobble AI: Set up in 2015, Bobble AI – the Conversation Media Platform is making everyday smartphone conversations expressive, smart, and personalized. The AI-led technology platform is transforming the conversations of over a 50 million+ users with conversational content such as Stickers, GIFs, and Emojis and is offering deep localization with over 120 languages, AI-powered digital services recommendations, speech-to-text, and much more.

Bobble AI’s flagship product Bobble Indic Keyboard is regarded as the highest-rated, most engaging, and retained keyboard in the world leaving Google’s Gboard and Microsoft’s Swiftkey behind. The platform’s multi-brand keyboard portfolio includes the powerful Mint Keyboard which is Xiaomi’s pre-loaded keyboard solution, the Indus OS default Indus Keyboard, and the Hutch Sri Lanka backed Sinhala Keyboard. Being one of the first companies to identify a massive vernacular need of users, the company has leveraged its strength in Indian languages and introduced a series of Indic language keyboards known as – Bharat Keyboards!

