Bratya Basu, who was attacked by Corona, could not take the oath even after winning the three-time MLA! Covid 19 positive Bratya Basu is in Home Isolation could not take his oath as an MLA– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Along with Mamata Banerjee (CM Mamata Banerjee), she also scored a hat trick. But Bratya Basu, the winning candidate from Dumdum Center, has not been with Mamata in the cabinet from the beginning. From the time of Nandigram movement, the playwright Bratya Basu stood by the grassroots on behalf of the civil society.

He entered the cabinet after winning the 2011 elections for the first time. The CPM had fielded heavyweight Gautam Dev against him. But the Brahmins had no difficulty in winning the service in the strong anti-ruling air. Five years later, in the 2016 elections, Mamata Bandopadhyay once again nominated Bratya Basu from the Dumdum constituency. The protesting playwright valued Mamata’s faith in service as well.

Before the 2021 assembly elections, this Brahmin was once again seen in an active role as a party. On the one hand, as he has participated in various activities as the spokesperson of the party, on the other hand, he was also in an active role in his own area. That is why Mamata Banerjee once again put her trust in him. This time too, Bratya has kept the price of that trust. Joy smiled.

He is currently going to take a seat in the assembly from Dumdum center after winning for the third time. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was sworn in alone on Wednesday. The swearing in of the remaining MLAs is underway. But due to Kovid’s attack in the last few days, Bratyar did not attend the swearing-in ceremony along with other MLAs. He is currently in isolation at Kalindi’s house. The cabinet expansion will take place on Monday. But Bratya Basu is more likely not to attend the event due to Corona.