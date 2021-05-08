Deep into Nature, to Enter the World of Happiness: MAKAUT

The world is suffering from a severe psychological crisis, due to negative elements, sorrow and sufferings around us. This is aggravated by the ongoing COVID pandemic. Who is there to guide the world in the proper way?

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB is organizing an online Lecture Series “Sorrow-Depression-Joy”, based on what the sages of ancient India and other eminent personalities have told about overcoming this problem. They were truth realizers and this problem was foreseen by them. That is why they set the goal of life as complete removal of miseries, hence achieving bliss. The Honourable Vice-Chancellor of MAKAUT Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra has been the key inspiration behind organizing online Lecture Series on topics of this kind, especially in this pandemic situation. The audience was mostly young students of MAKAUT, its affiliated colleges and other institutions. The teachers and other staff of MAKAUT were also present. The eminent speaker in the first lecture of the ongoing series on the 1st of May 2021 was Swami Divyajnanananda (Nitai Maharaj) of Bharat Sevashram Sangha.

The session started with the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra welcoming all the participants of the webinar and expressing his sincere regards to Nitai Maharaj. He pointed out the importance of the webinar’s topic of discussion in this pandemic situation. Most of the human beings presently residing on earth is experiencing a pandemic for the very first time. This grim situation is taking a toll on the students’ psyche and making them psychologically imbalanced. The young generation is more adversely affected by the present circumstances as they are full of life. When they were ready to celebrate life, this pandemic hit them hard. The schools and colleges were forced to be shut down, and they became completely disconnected from the outside world. Its is MAKAUT’s utmost effort to revive their mental strength. Prof. Maitra expressed his immense pleasure to be able to perceive the philosophy of life through the eyes of spiritual personalities of internationally acclaimed institutes via MAKAUT’s online webinar platform. MAKAUT has also joined hands with Bharat Sevashram Sangha through its organisation, Pranavananda Institute of Management & Technology (PIMT) to launch a number of Skill Development Courses for the youth, so that they can be establishes in their lives. They can seek employment or even build their own start-up enterprises.

Nitai Maharaj stared his deliberation by expressing his sincere gratitude to one and all and hailed Prof. Maitra as a true friend of Bharat Sevashram Sangha. Swamiji indicated that “Sorrow-Depression-Joy” ultimately brings about success in ones life. There are various types of sorrows which one can experience. Sorrow may come in the form of losing ones near and dear ones, it can be due to unfulfilled desires, or from getting hurt due to someone’s behaviour. Depression comes from monotony and deprivation from jobs, money and what not. One of the major reasons of depression being isolated from nature. To do away with depression one must not be selfish and only think about one’s own success. It should be kept in mind that spreading love is the only way to battle depression. To rise above all selfishness one must be austere and follow certain disciplines. One should be disciplined in one’s meals, sleep, behaviour, glance, i.e., one should control all of one’s five senses. This disciplines cannot be achieved in one single day. One must make these disciplines their daily routine and not drift from them for even one inch. This strict disciplined life will instill a habit, which will give way to building up of ones nature and eventually humanity. Furthermore, one will achieve happiness in metal as well as physical self. Sorrow is a path that leads to happiness. Swamiji reiterated the sayings of Tagore ” Eso eso dukkho, jwalo shikha, dao bhale agnimayi tika” (“Oh misery, come on, flare up, Mark forehead with the blazing dot.”) One must enter the world of happiness through by treading the path of sorrow and also by following disciplines. In this route of achieving happiness, nature plays the most important role. Humans should be connected with nature in every possible way. One must always look up towards the sky, catch the sight of birds and observe every little aspect of nature to avoid leading a mechanical life. Humans are the children of immortality (Shrinwantu Vishwe Amritasya Putra) and hence human beings have the potential to rise above sorrow, misery and all forms of crisis. To utilize this potential to the fullest extent one must remember that nature is the most important factor in human life. Human beings must go back to nature. As Tagore has told:

দাও ফিরে সে অরণ্য, লও এ নগর,

লও যত লৌহ লোষ্ট্র কাষ্ঠ ও প্রস্তর

হে নবসভ্যতা! হে নিষ্ঠুর সর্বগ্রাসী,

দাও সেই তপোবন পুণ্যচ্ছায়ারাশি,

গ্লানিহীন দিনগুলি, সেই সন্ধ্যাস্নান,

সেই গোচারণ, সেই শান্ত সামগান,

নীবারধান্যের মুষ্টি, বল্কলবসন,

মগ্ন হয়ে আত্মমাঝে নিত্য আলোচন

মহাতত্ত্বগুলি। পাষাণপিঞ্জরে তব

নাহি চাহি নিরাপদে রাজভোগ নব—

চাই স্বাধীনতা, চাই পক্ষের বিস্তার,

বক্ষে ফিরে পেতে চাই শক্তি আপনার,

পরানে স্পর্শিতে চাই ছিঁড়িয়া বন্ধন

অনন্ত এ জগতের হৃদয়স্পন্দন।

The respected Registrar of MAKAUT, Dr. Partha Pratim Lahiri was in high admiration of Swamiji’s effortless explanation of the topic. He expressed his gratitude to prof. Maitra for giving inspiration for arranging such a webinar. He also reiterated Tagore’s lines: আছে দুঃখ আছে মৃত্যু বিরহ দহন লাগে / তবুও শান্তি তবু আনন্দ তবু অনন্ত জাগে (Despite misery, death and churning of the estranged heart,/ Peace and bliss prevail, hopes galore.)

The session concluded with respected Finance Officer of MAKAUT, Dr. Atri Bhowmik offering the vote of thanks on behalf of the University.