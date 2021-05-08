May 8, 2021

He will fight as a soldier of BJP, Mukul demanded

#Kolkata: Though he came to take oath in the assembly, he did not attend the meeting called by the party’s state president Dilip Ghosh. Instead, he said before leaving the assembly, he would call everyone to say that And after that there was a lot of speculation about the political future of Mukul Roy in state politics

Mukul, however, clarified his position without spending twenty-four hours “As a BJP soldier, I will continue to fight for the return of democracy in Bengal,” he tweeted. My request to everyone, do not spread any speculation or sorted information about this I am firmly on my political path. “

This time Mukul Roy has won the election from Krishnanagar North Center He is also one of the claimants to be the Leader of the Opposition in terms of experience But after the BJP’s disappointing results, speculation began on Friday with his indifferent attitude. Mukul also spoke to Trinamool leader Subrata Boxi when he came to take oath in the assembly. All in all, discussions are starting in the political arena on whether the ruling party is getting closer to him again. However, such discussions have taken place before However, Mukul Roy himself put an end to all speculations by tweeting

