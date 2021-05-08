Introducing the HygieneClean System from American Standard

American Standard’s HygieneClean System is setting a new standard of safety in bathrooms be it at home or in hotels. It provides a complete range of hygienic bathroom solutions delivered by revolutionary technologies committed to providing its consumers with not just beautiful products, but also a safe, clean and hygienic environment.

COVID-19 has disrupted industries across the world leading to people around the globe prioritizing cleanliness and hygiene for their well-being. When it comes to purposeful products, American Standard continues to raise the bar in delivering dependable bathroom solutions that combine thoughtful designs and innovative technologies. Backed by 140+ years of pioneering legacy, American Standard has launched its campaign ‘HygieneClean’ with an aim to raise hygiene standards globally during the pandemic.

The American Standard HygieneClean is delivered by powerful flushing and rim technologies:

ComfortClean Technology – A revolutionary ceramic glaze with zinc oxide that effectively inhibits growth of E. coli bacteria inside the toilet bowl for the long term and beyond, as proven in tests conducted by Industrial Microbiological Services Limited (IMSL)

The Double Vortex mechanism – The rimless design and two water ejection holes ensure maximum flushing performance with minimum water usage.

SiphonMax Flushing System – The SiphonMax flushing technology with Power Rim features a dynamic vacuum mechanism with side water jets to create a powerful swirl that can evacuate heavy and light waste completely.

Hygiene Rim – The rimless design allows easy cleaning with a single wipe.

Power Rim – Combined with our advanced flushing technology, this rim design eliminates hard-to-reach surfaces for effective removal of dirt and stains.

Aqua Ceramic – An award-winning super-hydrophilic technology that prevents dirt and dark ring stains from sticking to ceramic surfaces.

