May 8, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Jagannath Basu hospitalized after being covid 19 positive wife Urmimala Basu hospitalized after being covid 19 positive wife Urmimala Basu is in home isolation– News18 Beganli

2 min read
12 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Corona infection is getting worse and worse. In Bengal, as in the whole country, there are reports of many prominent people being attacked one after another. This time, the family of veteran Bachik artist Jagannath Basu also has a handful of corona. The veteran artist is currently being treated at the hospital for Kovid. Although family sources said there is no reason to worry. It is learned that the veteran artist has been suffering from blood sugar for a long time, that is why he has been admitted to the hospital without any risk. Corona report positive wife Urmimala Basu too. He is at home.

Both are still in stable condition. The couple had been undergoing corona tests for several days due to physical problems, and the report came back positive for both of them. On the other hand, veteran actress Sandhya Roy was admitted to a bypass hospital with fever and shortness of breath yesterday. Examination of his corona revealed that he was covid positive. Perth Sarathi Dev, another veteran artist from Tollygunge, has also been admitted to hospital with corona. Poet Sankh Ghosh and his wife died a few days ago after being infected with this deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the state set a new record on Friday. The total number of corona cases has crossed 9.5 lakh. Total well-being is 6.18 lakhs. The total death toll has crossed 12,000. The total death toll in the state has risen to 12,07. On this day, 1,324 active cases of corona have increased in the state. As a result, the total number of active cases has been 1.24 lakh. The recovery rate in the state has increased slightly to 65.63 percent. A total of 74.5 thousand corona samples have been tested. In this situation, the people of Bengal are thinking of the illness of veteran artist and politician Sandhya Roy.

Abhijit Chand

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

COVID POSITIVE SANDHYA ROY VETERAN ACTRESS IS IN HOME ISOLATION– News18 Beganli

59 mins ago admin
2 min read

Corona’s impact on teacher recruitment jobs? The recruitment process for the upper primary is lagging behind again

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Smarjit Jana has passed away, today there are millions of sex workers in orphan Bengal

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

Jagannath Basu hospitalized after being covid 19 positive wife Urmimala Basu hospitalized after being covid 19 positive wife Urmimala Basu is in home isolation– News18 Beganli

12 mins ago admin
2 min read

COVID POSITIVE SANDHYA ROY VETERAN ACTRESS IS IN HOME ISOLATION– News18 Beganli

59 mins ago admin
2 min read

Corona’s impact on teacher recruitment jobs? The recruitment process for the upper primary is lagging behind again

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Smarjit Jana has passed away, today there are millions of sex workers in orphan Bengal

2 hours ago admin