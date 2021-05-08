Jagannath Basu hospitalized after being covid 19 positive wife Urmimala Basu hospitalized after being covid 19 positive wife Urmimala Basu is in home isolation– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Corona infection is getting worse and worse. In Bengal, as in the whole country, there are reports of many prominent people being attacked one after another. This time, the family of veteran Bachik artist Jagannath Basu also has a handful of corona. The veteran artist is currently being treated at the hospital for Kovid. Although family sources said there is no reason to worry. It is learned that the veteran artist has been suffering from blood sugar for a long time, that is why he has been admitted to the hospital without any risk. Corona report positive wife Urmimala Basu too. He is at home.

Both are still in stable condition. The couple had been undergoing corona tests for several days due to physical problems, and the report came back positive for both of them. On the other hand, veteran actress Sandhya Roy was admitted to a bypass hospital with fever and shortness of breath yesterday. Examination of his corona revealed that he was covid positive. Perth Sarathi Dev, another veteran artist from Tollygunge, has also been admitted to hospital with corona. Poet Sankh Ghosh and his wife died a few days ago after being infected with this deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the state set a new record on Friday. The total number of corona cases has crossed 9.5 lakh. Total well-being is 6.18 lakhs. The total death toll has crossed 12,000. The total death toll in the state has risen to 12,07. On this day, 1,324 active cases of corona have increased in the state. As a result, the total number of active cases has been 1.24 lakh. The recovery rate in the state has increased slightly to 65.63 percent. A total of 74.5 thousand corona samples have been tested. In this situation, the people of Bengal are thinking of the illness of veteran artist and politician Sandhya Roy.

Abhijit Chand