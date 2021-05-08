Siegwerk strengthens its Process Management & Consulting teams in Southeast Asia and India

Siegwerk, one of the leading global providers of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, has announced the expansion of its Process Management & Consulting teams in Southeast Asia (SEA) and India to further strengthen its customer service portfolio in the Asian market. Therefore, the company hired new specialists in Vietnam, India, Indonesia as well as the Philippines to get even closer to its local customers.

With its customer service solutions, Siegwerk’s offering goes beyond ink – aiming to support customers to untap process improvements and cost savings to advance sustainable company developments. “Over the last years, we have seen an increasing demand for our service solutions in SEA and India especially in regard to ink room optimization and color management,” explains Ralf Thümler, Global Head of Process Management and Consulting at Siegwerk. “By expanding our local expertise, we now become able to serve local customers even better and further strengthen our footprint in the growth markets across Asia.”

Siegwerk’s Process Management & Consulting teams act in all relevant focus areas along its customers’ value chain – from prepress stage to further processing – and across all printing applications. Therefore, they also support color and ink management, as well as the print set-up and finishing processes. There are three pillars of customer service solutions offered:

On-Site Consulting – On-site support to improve processes in the value chain

InHouse – On-site ink room management

Colorwerk – Siegwerk’s Color Management Program

All related service solutions offered under these three pillars are aligned with the goal of increasing customer efficiency and productivity with improved and simplified processes. Therefore, the mutual exchange with customers’ experts is key for Siegwerk to successfully realize any kind of improvement project. Together they analyze and optimize the production process, determine potential savings and motivate and train staff in all workflow changes afterwards.

“Untapped potential for efficiency improvement often lies in the daily operation and in almost every ink room,” says Ralf Thümler. Here, the company’s On-Site Consulting experts can offer an outside and objective view, helping customers to identify valuable improvement potentials to increase efficiency. Alternatively, its InHouse experts can support and assist in ink room management to ensure the most effective organization. “The strength of our Process Management & Consulting department is that it consists of a dedicated network of highly skilled local and global experts combining diverse technical and hands-on experience,” he adds. “We offer tailormade services from one single source to concretely support the individual needs of each customer, whether it is about optimizing the processes in a print shop, identifying possible savings, or assisting in ink preparation and ink room management, our experts are on hand to add value across the packaging supply chain.”

Print runs are getting shorter, complexity of packaging is getting higher, and more marketing initiatives are asking for shorter lead times. The improvement of set up times and downtimes have already been key efficiency drivers for years and will become more relevant in the future, making process improvements an essential enabler for long-term and sustainable company success.