May 8, 2021

Three times in a row, Biman Bandyopadhyay became the principal without contest

#Kolkata: This is the third time. Biman Banerjee was nominated as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. The elected MLAs have taken oath in the last two days. The protem speakers were sworn in. Today was the turn of nominating the speaker. Perth Chatterjee, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Tapas Roy Birbaha Hansda, Shyamal Mandal, Shashi Panja, Gulshan Mallikara proposed the name of Biman Banerjee. In a word, Biman Bandopadhyay became the speaker again without contest.

Perth Chatterjee said as Biman Banerjee was elected Speaker for the third time today, “Welcome to the newly appointed Principal. Today is an emotional day. Biman Banerjee has been elected as President. Our government and Biman Dar have scored a hat trick. “I hope he is in office for the third time. The constitution and functions will be strengthened. The legislators will have the opportunity to speak for the people.”



