Tolipara is floating in praise of the ‘Interim Relief Center’ in Patuli against the corona. A group of Tollywood Actors Including Parambrata Chatterjee and Riddhi Sen initiated a covid interim relief center in Patuli to help citizens– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Coronavirus Second Wave wave in the country as well as the state of turmoil. The biggest problem is the lack of beds in the hospital. Covid-19 Patients and their families are wandering aimlessly. This time, some well-known faces of Tollywood extended a helping hand. Parambrata Chatterjee, Tanmay Ghosh, Anupam Roy, Pia Chakraborty, Riddhi Sen, Surangana Bandyopadhyay, Ritubrata Mukherjee have created a Covid Care Unit called ‘Citizen’s Response’. Corona patients are currently being treated in a small room in Patuli. There are all the necessary arrangements including oxygen.

When the level of oxygen in the body decreases, it takes some time to find a hospital bed. The artists and actors said that this is an initiative so that the patient’s condition does not get worse at that time. In an interview, Ritubrata Mukherjee said, “There is a gap of a couple of hours between the lack of oxygen saturation level and finding a hospital bed. During this period the patient’s health may deteriorate. We are trying to provide some oxygen, some food, water, medicine etc. There will be a doctor. We are trying to do as much as we can according to his advice. For the time being, a place has been rented for the purpose of Interim Relief Center. There, oxygen and other measures have been put in place, primarily to keep people on their side so that patients and their families do not have to travel without treatment.

This initiative of the stars of Tollygunge has been applauded by the common people on social media as well as by the common people. Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee himself shared a poster of ‘Citizen’s Response’ in a tweet. The actor wrote, ‘The whole team has taken a great initiative. I wish you success. ‘ On the other hand, stars like director Srijit Mukherjee and Swastika Mukherjee have joined the corona fight. They are constantly trying to find the hospital bed, blood, plasma, oxygen, medicine needed for treatment.

On the one hand, this kind of initiative is giving confidence to the people of the city while the helplessness of public and private hospitals is making them sad. Authorities at the city’s famous and ancient cinema hall, Priya Cinema Hall, have already taken steps to set up a vaccination center there. Vaccination will start very soon. Will continue for next 6 months.