Daily corona infection at the doorstep of 20 thousand, Bengali plagued by death procession …– News18 Bengali
Coronavirus infection is increasing by leaps and bounds every day. The state averaged a record number of attacks in a single day (Corona in Bengal).
In 24 hours, the number of Covid Positive has exceeded 19,000. In the last 24 hours, 19,441 people have been infected with corona. The death toll is 124.
The highest number of victims in North 24 Parganas. Then the place is Kolkata. The number of victims in both places is about four thousand.
In North 24 Parganas, 3,998 people were infected in one day and the death toll was 34. In one day, 3,096 people were infected in Kolkata. 26 people died in Kolkata in 24 hours.
1,120 people have been infected with corona in 24 hours in South 24 Parganas. 6 people have died. In Nadia, 1,004 people were infected with corona and 4 died.
In Howrah, Hooghly and East Midnapore, 1,064, 960 and 69 people were infected with corona, respectively. 4 died, 5 died and 4 died.
Died in Darjeeling ক্রান্ত Corona affected, died in Birbhum ৭ Corona infected. Four died in West Midnapore and seven died in Jalpaiguri.
But the light of hope is healing many. 16,454 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. Samples were collected from 83,095 people.