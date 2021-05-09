End of speculation! Find out the wonders of Mamata’s cabinet who are staying with the new and the old

End of speculation! Find out the wonders of Mamata’s cabinet who are staying with the new and the old1 min read
#Kolkata: The cabinet was sworn in at midnight. Naturally, the curiosity of the people of Bengal is extreme. The question is whether there is any surprise in the cabinet, so various speculations are going on. The cabinet will be sworn in at 10.45 am tomorrow at the Throne Hall of the Raj Bhavan. According to sources, at least 16 new faces are in the cabinet this time. Such as Akhil Giri, Bulu Chick Baraik, Shiuli Saha, Pulak Roy, Humayun Kabir, Manoj Tiwari, Birbaha Hansda, Jyotsna Mandi. Dilip Mandal is the new face. On the other hand, there will be names like veteran leader Subrata Mukherjee, Perth Chattopadhyay, Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Jyotipriya Mallick. Let’s take a look at who is going to Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet-
Those who are in the cabinet as full ministers-
In Subrata Mukherjee
Perth Chatterjee
Amit Mitra
Sadhan Pandey
Jyotipriya Mallick
Bankim Hajra
Manas Bhuiyan
Malay Ghatak
Soumen Kar Mohapatra
Arup Roy
Rathin Ghosh
Firhad Hockey
Chandranath Sinha
Bratya Basu
Shashi Panja
Golam Rabbani
Revolutionary allies
Javed Ahmed Khan
Swapan Debnath
Siddiqullah Chowdhury
Independent Minister of State in charge
Becharam Manna Subrata Saha Humayun Kabir Akhil Giri Chandrima Bhattatarya Ratna De Nag Sandhyarani Tudu Bulu Chiki Baraik Sujit Basu Indranil Sen
Minister of State
Dilip Mandal
Akhruzzaman
Shiuli Saha
Srikant Mahato
Yasmin Sabina
Birbaha is laughing
Jyotsna Mandi
Paresh Adhikari
Manoj Tiwari