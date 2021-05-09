End of speculation! Find out the wonders of Mamata’s cabinet who are staying with the new and the old

#Kolkata: The cabinet was sworn in at midnight. Naturally, the curiosity of the people of Bengal is extreme. The question is whether there is any surprise in the cabinet, so various speculations are going on. The cabinet will be sworn in at 10.45 am tomorrow at the Throne Hall of the Raj Bhavan. According to sources, at least 16 new faces are in the cabinet this time. Such as Akhil Giri, Bulu Chick Baraik, Shiuli Saha, Pulak Roy, Humayun Kabir, Manoj Tiwari, Birbaha Hansda, Jyotsna Mandi. Dilip Mandal is the new face. On the other hand, there will be names like veteran leader Subrata Mukherjee, Perth Chattopadhyay, Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Jyotipriya Mallick. Let’s take a look at who is going to Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet-

Those who are in the cabinet as full ministers-

In Subrata Mukherjee

Perth Chatterjee

Amit Mitra

Sadhan Pandey

Jyotipriya Mallick

Bankim Hajra

Manas Bhuiyan

Malay Ghatak

Soumen Kar Mohapatra

Arup Roy

Rathin Ghosh

Firhad Hockey

Chandranath Sinha

Bratya Basu

Shashi Panja

Golam Rabbani

Revolutionary allies

Javed Ahmed Khan

Swapan Debnath

Siddiqullah Chowdhury

Independent Minister of State in charge

Becharam Manna Subrata Saha Humayun Kabir Akhil Giri Chandrima Bhattatarya Ratna De Nag Sandhyarani Tudu Bulu Chiki Baraik Sujit Basu Indranil Sen

Minister of State

Dilip Mandal

Akhruzzaman

Shiuli Saha

Srikant Mahato

Yasmin Sabina

Birbaha is laughing

Jyotsna Mandi

Paresh Adhikari

Manoj Tiwari