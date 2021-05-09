Jangalmahal-Asansol-Barrackpore || The way the BJP’s decorated garden in the Lok Sabha was destroyed by the Trinamool – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Trinamool Congress suffered heavy losses in Jangalmahal, Barrackpore and Asansol industrial areas. An analysis of the Lok Sabha-based results showed that one assembly after another had lost a pair of flower camps. But this is a myth. Analyzing the results based on the 2021 assembly, it is seen that the Trinamool has snatched victory from BJP in 5 Lok Sabha seats. In fact, the Trinamool has won 29 of the 35 seats in the 5 Lok Sabha constituencies. BJP got 6. The BJP won 24 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. Trinamool got 11 seats.

Let’s talk about Medinipur seat. An analysis of the results of the Lok Sabha polls showed that the BJP has four seats. Trinamool has 3 seats. This is the seat of BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. After he became an MP, he was re-elected to the Kharagpur Sadar constituency in the Lok Sabha. The Trinamool Congress won there. As per the results of the Assembly polls, the BJP has one seat in this Lok Sabha. That is Kharagpur Sadar. And the Trinamool has 6 seats – Sabang, Debra, Narayangarh, Pingla, Kharagpur Grameen and Medinipur Sadar. As a result, the result of playing here is BJP 1, Trinamool 6.

Now let’s keep an eye on the Jhargram seat. In the Jhargram Lok Sabha, the BJP won 6 seats based on the assembly. 1 grassroots seat. After the results of the assembly polls came out, it was seen that BJP got Shalbani seat. The Trinamool Congress got Gopiballavpur, Binpur, Nayagram, Jhargram, Bandoyan and Garbeta seats. As a result, the analysis of the results based on the assembly showed that in this Lok Sabha, 8 assembly seats are in the hands of the grassroots and 1 assembly seat is in the hands of the BJP.

One can keep an eye on the Asansol Lok Sabha seat which is also the seat of Union Minister Babul Supriya. The BJP has won from here both in 2014 and 2019. In the 2019 Lok Sabha, it was seen that BJP got 8 out of 6 seats in this assembly. The Trinamool Congress got one seat. Analysis of the results of the 2021 Assembly polls shows that the BJP has won only two seats in this Lok Sabha. Trinamool holds 5 assembly seats. BJP got Asansol South and Kulti. The grassroots got Raniganj, Barabani, Jamuria, Pandabeshwar and Asansol Uor. As a result, BJP had 2 seats and Joraful had 5 seats.

Let’s take a look at the Burdwan-Durgapur seat. In this Lok Sabha seat BJP got 3 seats and Trinamool got 4 seats. Trinamool MPs changed their party and joined BJP. And after analyzing the results of the assembly vote, it was seen that only 1 assembly constituency is occupied by BJP in Durgapur West. Trinamool holds 6 seats. Durgapur, Ghalsi, Burdwan North, Burdwan South, Bhatar and Monteshwar.

All eyes were on the Barrackpore seat. In the last two years, Arjun has had the most unrest on average. The Trinamool has virtually snatched this industrial seat from the BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP got 5 assembly seats here. Trinamool got 2 assembly seats. After analyzing the 2021 assembly seats, it was seen that BJP has 1 seat and Trinamool has 8 seats. The BJP got the Bhatpara seat in Arjun’s house. Trinamool got Bijpur, Naihati, Jagddal, Noapara, Barrackpore and Amdanga seats.

However, after the huge success, Mamata Banerjee has instructed the MLAs to be more responsible and not arrogant.