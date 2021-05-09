‘Jay’ comes to the fore on Rabindra Jayanti! – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always portrayed herself as a Rabindra-fan. Mamata paid homage to poet Rabindranath Tagore by tweeting on the morning of 25th Baishakh. And in the evening Rabindra Sadan (Rabindra Sadan Kolkata) celebrated Rabindra Jayanti. However, during Corona’s tenure, there was a very simple ceremony in the House. Indranil Sen was present with the Chief Minister without some government bureaucrats. Other Bengali artists joined the virtual ‘Kavipranam’ program.

Call for everlasting, Baishakh on the twenty-fifth. Respect and prostration on the birthday of world poet Rabindranath Tagore. This is the first time I’ve read a book on the subject, and it’s the first time I’ve read a book on the subject. May his ideals be the guiding force in all our endeavors – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) May 9, 2021

On this day Mamata Banerjee can be heard singing. He sang Rabindra Sangeet with Indranil Sen. As Mamata did in her morning tweet to spread Rabindra-Adarsh, she also gave the message of that unity from the evening program. The Chief Minister said, ‘We think we are world poets, our world image. He is our guide, our guide. And he was a world-renowned poet, connecting the whole world with Bengal. We go ahead with any work with the picture of Rabindranath Tagore on our chest. And we think that the world poet is our hope-language-consciousness-philosophy-consciousness-civilization-culture-Bangla-Joy Bangla. Everything revolves around our world poet Rabindranath Tagore. ‘

Somalta Acharya and Raghav Chatterjee sang virtually on the occasion.



Various pictures of Rabindra Jayanti have also been shared on Mamata Banerjee’s official Facebook page. The caption reads, “Come to life in a new form, come to smell, come to the song.” Rabindranath Tagore is the soul of Bengalis. His constant travels in our minds, thoughts, the edge of consciousness and the red carpet of arteries. He is our eternal refuge in joy-sorrow, crisis-solution, hope-desire. Gurudev’s creation teaches us to break the wall of narrowness and breathe in the open sky. He showed the way in every field of life. Keeping in mind the current situation in Corona, today is the birthday of this great man. In this Mahendrakshan of the poet’s side, we promise to move forward in the future by being immersed in his ideals, thoughts and philosophy.