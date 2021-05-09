May 9, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

‘Jay’ comes to the fore on Rabindra Jayanti! – News18 Beganli

2 min read
24 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always portrayed herself as a Rabindra-fan. Mamata paid homage to poet Rabindranath Tagore by tweeting on the morning of 25th Baishakh. And in the evening Rabindra Sadan (Rabindra Sadan Kolkata) celebrated Rabindra Jayanti. However, during Corona’s tenure, there was a very simple ceremony in the House. Indranil Sen was present with the Chief Minister without some government bureaucrats. Other Bengali artists joined the virtual ‘Kavipranam’ program.

On this day Mamata Banerjee can be heard singing. He sang Rabindra Sangeet with Indranil Sen. As Mamata did in her morning tweet to spread Rabindra-Adarsh, she also gave the message of that unity from the evening program. The Chief Minister said, ‘We think we are world poets, our world image. He is our guide, our guide. And he was a world-renowned poet, connecting the whole world with Bengal. We go ahead with any work with the picture of Rabindranath Tagore on our chest. And we think that the world poet is our hope-language-consciousness-philosophy-consciousness-civilization-culture-Bangla-Joy Bangla. Everything revolves around our world poet Rabindranath Tagore. ‘

“Come in new form, soul, come in the smell, come in the song.” Rabindranath Tagore is the soul of Bengalis. Our mind, thoughts, consciousness … Posted by Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, May 9, 2021

Somalta Acharya and Raghav Chatterjee sang virtually on the occasion.

Various pictures of Rabindra Jayanti have also been shared on Mamata Banerjee’s official Facebook page. The caption reads, “Come to life in a new form, come to smell, come to the song.” Rabindranath Tagore is the soul of Bengalis. His constant travels in our minds, thoughts, the edge of consciousness and the red carpet of arteries. He is our eternal refuge in joy-sorrow, crisis-solution, hope-desire. Gurudev’s creation teaches us to break the wall of narrowness and breathe in the open sky. He showed the way in every field of life. Keeping in mind the current situation in Corona, today is the birthday of this great man. In this Mahendrakshan of the poet’s side, we promise to move forward in the future by being immersed in his ideals, thoughts and philosophy.





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Video: Big surprise in Mamata’s cabinet! Who was left out, who came kolkata

43 mins ago admin
1 min read

End of speculation! Find out the wonders of Mamata’s cabinet who are staying with the new and the old

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore in Rabindra Sadan. The Chief Minister was present kolkata

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

‘Jay’ comes to the fore on Rabindra Jayanti! – News18 Beganli

24 mins ago admin
2 min read

Video: Big surprise in Mamata’s cabinet! Who was left out, who came kolkata

43 mins ago admin
1 min read

End of speculation! Find out the wonders of Mamata’s cabinet who are staying with the new and the old

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore in Rabindra Sadan. The Chief Minister was present kolkata

2 hours ago admin