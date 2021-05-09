Modi wants to build the country of Rabindranath’s ‘Patheya’ Mamata, the poet’s dream

Call for everlasting, Baishakh on the twenty-fifth. Respect and prostration on the birthday of world poet Rabindranath Tagore. This is the first time I’ve read a book on the subject, and it’s the first time I’ve read a book on the subject. May his ideals be the guiding force in all our endeavors – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) May 9, 2021

He became a big issue in the Bangabhote. The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of the state have also begged for votes in his name. For Bengalis, Rabindranath Tagore is the name of lifelong survival. Even after the vote, the Rabindra ‘love’ of the leaders is still shining. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, has repeatedly portrayed herself as a Rabindra fan. And the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly mentioned the poet in the Bengal election campaign, claiming that if he comes to power, his party will build Bengal in the ideals of Rabindranath. However, the people of Bengal did not give him that opportunity this time. Despite this, the Prime Minister did not forget to tweet on the occasion of Rabindra Jayanti on Sunday. Similarly, Mamata Banerjee also paid tribute in a tweet. This morning, Mamata wrote in a tweet, ‘Dil Dak, Chiranutanere Dil Dak, Panchishe Boishakh শ্র Respect and prostration on the birthday of world poet Rabindranath Tagore. May his ideals become our path, I wish. Tribute to poet Rabindranath Tagore on his 180th birth anniversary. May his ideals be reflected in all our efforts. ‘ Incidentally, after the West Bengal Assembly Election Results (West Bengal Election Results 2021) came out on May 2, Mamata said that there would be no victory procession this time because of Corona. Instead, the Trinamool will hold small programs on 25 Baishakh. Following the instructions of the party leader, the ruling party has planned small events in different parts of the state on this day.

In the same tone, Modi also wrote in Bengali on Twitter, ‘My obeisances to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on Rabindra Jayanti. I pray that his ideals will give us encouragement and strength to build the India of his dreams. ‘ The issue of paying homage to Modi in Bengal has caught the eye of many.

My obeisances to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on Rabindranath Tagore. I pray that his ideals will give us encouragement and strength to build the India of his dreams. – Narendra Modi (arenarendramodi) May 9, 2021

Due to the Corona situation, almost all the programs of Rabindra Jayanti have been canceled. The morning program of Jorasanko which is held every year through songs, recitations and writings of Rabindranath Tagore has also been canceled. The event was canceled due to the epidemic. This morning, however, former state minister and MLA Firhad Hakim went to Jorasanko to pay his respects.