Modi wants to build the country of Rabindranath’s ‘Patheya’ Mamata, the poet’s dream

Modi wants to build the country of Rabindranath’s ‘Patheya’ Mamata, the poet’s dream2 min read
Call for everlasting, Baishakh on the twenty-fifth.
Respect and prostration on the birthday of world poet Rabindranath Tagore. This is the first time I’ve read a book on the subject, and it’s the first time I’ve read a book on the subject. May his ideals be the guiding force in all our endeavors – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) May 9, 2021
In the same tone, Modi also wrote in Bengali on Twitter, ‘My obeisances to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on Rabindra Jayanti. I pray that his ideals will give us encouragement and strength to build the India of his dreams. ‘ The issue of paying homage to Modi in Bengal has caught the eye of many.
– Narendra Modi (arenarendramodi) May 9, 2021
Due to the Corona situation, almost all the programs of Rabindra Jayanti have been canceled. The morning program of Jorasanko which is held every year through songs, recitations and writings of Rabindranath Tagore has also been canceled. The event was canceled due to the epidemic. This morning, however, former state minister and MLA Firhad Hakim went to Jorasanko to pay his respects.