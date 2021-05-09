May 9, 2021

Recitation of ‘Africa’, Perth in the name of poet without pomp – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee has been the Minister of State for Education for a long time. After winning the 2021 assembly elections, however, the party has not yet announced a new cabinet. Tomorrow, Monday, however, the name of Mamata Banerjee’s new cabinet (Mamata Banerjee’s Cabinet) is to be announced. Just a few hours before that, on the occasion of Rabindra Jayanti, Perth Chatterjee, the General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress, joined in a very unpretentious poetic procession (Rabindrajayanti).

Perth Chatterjee paid homage to Rabindranath Tagore on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore. He caught in a completely different mood. Sitting in his office, Perth Chatterjee, the newly victorious MLA of Behala West, recited Rabindranath Tagore’s poem ‘Africa’. And with that came another aspect of Perth Chatterjee in front of his fans. On the same day, Trinamool leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the ‘Kavipranam’ function at Rabindra Sadan. It is a very simple ceremony with Corona in mind. Virtual Bengali artists attended the event.

On this day Mamata Banerjee can be heard singing. He sang Rabindra Sangeet with Indranil Sen. As Mamata did in her morning tweet to spread Rabindra-Adarsh, she also gave the message of that unity from the evening program. The Chief Minister said, ‘We think we are world poets, our world image. He is our guide, our guide. And he was a world-renowned poet, connecting the whole world with Bengal. We go ahead with any work with the picture of Rabindranath Tagore on our chest. And we think that the world poet is our hope-language-consciousness-philosophy-consciousness-civilization-culture-Bangla-Joy Bangla. Everything revolves around our world poet Rabindranath Tagore. ‘

