Who is the Leader of the Opposition in Bengal? The BJP relies on that ‘external’ leadership to fix it!

Kolkata: The BJP has practically collapsed in the battle for control. And since then, there has been dissatisfaction between the state and central leadership, blaming each other. Although no one admits it verbally, the BJP’s state leadership is literally chaotic. A large part of them complained that the over-activism of the central leaders of the party was responsible for the collapse of Bengal without giving importance to the state leadership. They further complained that the way in which the central leaders propagated their whims and fancies throughout the state without understanding the sentiments of the Bengalis, the ‘external’ theory of the grassroots got more air. According to sources, the BJP’s top state leadership has already informed the central leadership that they should be allowed to run the party in the state this time. But the ‘activism’ of the central leadership towards Bengal should not be stopped at all. This time Narendra Modi and Amit Shah also observed the two central leaders to elect the Leader of the Opposition in Bengal.

It is learned that Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav have been given the task of deciding who will be the Leader of the Opposition in the state after winning 6 seats in the state. They will decide the name of the Leader of the Opposition in Bengal.

According to BJP sources, the names of Mukul Roy and Shuvendu Adhikari are in the running for the Leader of the Opposition. Mukul, a longtime Trinamool commander, has been a BJP leader for several years. For the first time in his life, Mukul has won the assembly election. Despite the collapse of the BJP, Mukul’s victory has given him personal relief. As a result, his name is also in the running for the Leader of the Opposition. But Shuvendu Adhikari, who lost to Mamata Banerjee and became a ‘giant killer’, is also in the running for the Leader of the Opposition.

According to a section of the BJP, even though he joined the BJP before the polls, Shuvendu soon took over the party’s ‘line’. Gerua Shibir also wants to give special respect to Mamata for losing her. So Shuvendu is also in the process of becoming the Leader of the Opposition. While another section of the BJP, the RSS wants to put someone in the position of Leader of the Opposition. In that case, the name of BJP parliamentary leader Manoj Tigger has also come up in the last five years.