8.5 lakh covshield vaccines have reached the state, what will be the relief this time? A consignment of more than 7 lakhs covishield vaccine reached dumdum airport today– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: There is some relief in the extreme cry for the Corona Vaccine. Seven and a half million doses of Covishield vaccine arrived in the state. According to sources in the State Health Department, the consignment of the vaccine has arrived as per the quotation given by the state government. Earlier on Sunday, another one lakh vaccines were also received. Earlier on May 5, another five lakh doses came One lakh doses of covacin and the remaining four lakh doses of covshield.

About 7.5 lakh covshield vaccines arrived from the Pune Serum Institute at Kolkata Airport on Monday afternoon. It is learned that the central government has sent 3 lakh 95 thousand. The state government has bought the remaining three and a half lakh doses One lakh doses of co-vaccine arrived in the state yesterday. The consignment of vaccines arrived at Dumdum Airport around 3 pm. After that, the vaccine was taken to Bagbazar in a special vehicle of the health department under police guard. With this, the total number of vaccines reached 13 million.

Meanwhile, the ticker issued in the state on Monday. Especially those who take the second dose are in danger. They do not understand where to get the vaccine. In the meantime, the deadline for vaccination is passing. The state has not yet officially started vaccinating 18-45 year olds. The health department also claimed that the vaccine was insufficient.

According to State Department sources, although the quota is still much lower than required, the new consignment will ease the vaccine crisis in the next few days. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also fired at the central government on Monday with the vaccine. “There are still far fewer vaccines in the state than we want from the center,” he said.