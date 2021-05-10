A group of new faces are included in the Mamata Ministry as the ministers of state– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: After the swearing in of the cabinet at the Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Mamata Bandopadhyay has completed the work of allocating the Mamata Ministry in wartime activities. As always, the Chief Minister had in his hands a number of important departments such as Home, Police, Hill Tracts, Land and Land Reforms, and North Bengal Development. On the other hand, Mamata gave a big surprise in art and education. Firhad Hakim and Bratya Basura got huge responsibilities. Perth Chatterjee was transferred. And a bunch of new faces came up in the list of Ministers of State.

New Minister Manoj Tiwari has been given charge of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, the state minister. Dilip Mandal is the State Minister for Transport, Akhruzzaman is the State Minister for Power, Shiuli Saha is the State Minister for Panchayats and Rural Affairs, Shrikant Mahato is the State Minister for Small and Medium Industries and Textiles, Birbaha Hansda is the State Minister for Forests and Jyotsna Mandi is the State Minister for Food and Supplies. On the other hand, Paresh Adhikari is the state minister for school education.

The chief whip is Nirmal Ghosh. Deputy Chief Whip Tapas Roy. Perth Bhowmik will be the state minister. Speaker election has already taken place, Biman Banerjee is staying. Asima Patra will remain as a woman. Ashish Banerjee will be the Deputy Speaker. If there is no problem in the law, then Abdul Karim Chowdhury will be made the additional deputy speaker.

Incidentally, 43 cabinet ministers of Mamata Banerjee took oath in the cabinet this morning. Of these, 24 are full ministers and 19 are state ministers. Out of these 19 people, 10 are in charge again. Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet was formed for the third time in a very unpretentious manner. The swearing in ceremony was held in the vicinity of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

This time there are some important reshuffles in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet. Amit Mitra remained the Minister of Finance and Planning. Kandari Shobhandev Chattopadhyay of Bhabanipur was made the Minister of Agriculture. Perth Chatterjee, who has been the Education Minister for so long, has been made the Minister of Industry and Commerce. On the other hand, one of the most important ministers of the moment, the Department of Education, has received Bratya Basu, who is currently in the home quarantine. On the other hand, Jyotipriya Mallick is the Forest Minister. He was the food minister for so long. Bankim Hazra is the new minister of the Sundarbans Development Department.