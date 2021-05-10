A Summer Camp that enables Parents to introduce their children to a treasure trove of ancient wisdom

Heartfulness Education Trust, the education wing of Heartfulness Institute, has launched the Gitopadesh program for students to bring alive the ancient teachings of the Bhagwad Gita for students. Gitopadesh by Heartfulness is a virtual course aimed towards enabling children to learn Sanskrit through shlokas from the Bhagwad Gita and imbibe valuable life lessons from its teachings. The course will teach the students 120 slokas mapped to 20 relatable themes from 18 chapters of the Gita. It is a 6-month certification course for students from the age group of 5 to 15 years. Gitopadesh was launched by Mr. Kamlesh D Patel (Daaji), Global Guide of Heartfulness, Mr. Nitish Bharadwaj, a well-known actor; and former parliamentarian graced the inaugural event as the Guest of Honor.

Gitopadesh – Key Details 1. Students between 5- 15 years can participate 2. Participants who clear the program will receive certification 3. Starting 9th May, 2021 What – 75 Minute Classes – 3 times a week for 6 months

– 3 times a week for 6 months 120 shlokas will be taught in 20 themes from 18 chapters of the Bhagwad Gita

will be taught in 20 themes from 18 chapters of the Bhagwad Gita Quiz and poster making after each class to ensure students have understood the teachings

after each class to ensure students have understood the teachings Proctors as point of contact to ensure support

Can join live classes or self-paced

Heartfulness Education Trust has launched Gitopadesh to enthuse children about Sanskrit and our ancient manuscripts. Heartfulness, through Gitopadesh, is not only providing access to the treasure-trove of manuscripts but also bringing alive our ancient traditions and wisdom for the benefit of our future generations.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kamlesh D Patel (Daaji), Global Guide of Heartfulness, said, “Our ancient traditions and scriptures are timeless in their teachings. Whether it is learning to practice Yoga, meditation, learning Sanskrit as a language, or studying our ancient scriptures like the Bhagwad Gita. While we are fortunate to have such a vast knowledge hidden in our ancient practices and scriptures, they have been lost in time and practiced by very few. With this platform we are making knowledge accessible and comprehensible for our future generation. By engaging their minds in learning Sanskrit, we hope to create an interest to learn more from our scriptures and adopt their teachings.”

The course includes 20 themes from 18 chapters of the Gita, such as exploring your inner potential, mastering your faculties, habit formation, moderation, attitude towards food, and others that help students to build a strong foundation.

The themes are selected keeping in mind the young age of the participants to ensure easy grasping of topics. The course will be conducted in 75-minute classes, thrice a week over six months. Highly qualified Proctors (Heartfulness faculty) will conduct the sessions and be the point of contact for parents to provide on-ground support. The proctors will assist students with queries and doubts. To ensure that students assimilate the course teachings and foster creativity among participants, Gitopadesh also has quizzes and poster-making assignments.

Heartfulness Education Trust has designed Gitopadesh in a way that each participant grasps the teachings, including the correct pronunciation of the shlokas. Each class will teach shloka from a particular theme, such as habit-forming. The master trainer will recite the shloka, followed by a word-to-word explanation of the shloka and its meaning. The master trainer will also narrate stories from the scriptures to make students understand the shloka. The session will then have a breakout time where students can recite the shlokas and practice. Students will recite the shlokas to the master trainer and will receive feedback on their pronunciation. After each session, students will take short quizzes and create posters to represent their learnings from the sessions.

Along with Gitopadesh, Heartfulness Education Trust is also offering other children’s programs such as – Brighter Minds, which imparts cognitive brain training to children; and Vedic Math, a program teaching the ancient mathematics system of India. Interested students and parents can visit https://heartfulness.org/education/gita-courses/ for registration details and more information.

About Heartfulness Education Trust (HET) was conceived with the vision of re-imagining education & training of children and youth in the country by integrating the ‘Heart’ in learning, training and coaching methodologies. Our programs and initiatives run across over 20,000+ schools, universities, and educational institutions across the country. Programs offered by HET are designed to enable educational leaders & administrators, principals, teachers, coaches, and students, imbue a ‘heart-centric’ approach to training and learning. This allows for education to be more joyful, experiential, inspirational & empowering thereby offering immense possibilities for inner transformation and excellence. To know more about HET please refer our website- https://heartfulness.org/education/

About Heartfulness Institute: Heartfulness, is a Raja Yoga system of meditation, which is also known as ‘Sahaj Marg’, or the ‘Natural Path’. It originated at the turn of the twentieth century and was formalized with the founding of the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India. With several million practitioners worldwide, Heartfulness meditation is a set of practices for self-development that help us find inner calm and stillness in our fast-paced world. The easily adopted practices are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs and economic status, over the age of fifteen. Ongoing Heartfulness meditation training can be found at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental and government bodies worldwide. More than 5000 Heartfulness Centres, known as HeartSpots, are supported by many thousands of certified volunteer trainers in 160 countries.