Corona sacrifice 134 in one day in the state! The death toll rises to two … West Bengal Corona Update new records in covid 19 death 134 died in last 24 hours– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Corona violence is on the rise Anxiety is increasing day by day, the death rate of the police station is increasing. New records are being made. In the last 24 hours, 134 people have died in the state due to new corona attacks. Even a week ago, the daily death toll in the state was around 100. In the state so far 6 lakh 83 thousand 480 people have recovered from corona

According to the latest bulletin released by the state health department, 134 people have died in Corona in the last 24 hours. Of these, 42 people died in North 24 Parganas alone And then there is Kolkata 7 There have been 34 deaths in the last 24 hours According to the bulletin of the state health department, 19,445 people have been infected with corona in one day. At the same time, 18,065 people have recovered. The number of active victims in the state has increased to 1 lakh 26 thousand 83. On the other hand, the number of daily sample tests has been hovering between 60-71 thousand for the last few days. According to the health department, 64,017 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. Daily death is maximum 7 today

The administration is eager to handle the situation. More beds have been added for corona sufferers On this day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she would form a cabinet during the war and become tougher in dealing with Corona. However, Mamata has assured that the state will not walk the path of lockdown now. Instead, the emphasis will be on strengthening immunization and health services. In the first meeting after the formation of the cabinet on this day, the Chief Minister directed the ministers to work in all possible ways to tackle Kovid. According to the latest bulletin of the state health department, 1402 more corona beds were added on Monday. At present, the state has a total of 18,602 beds for corona sufferers