Corona Vaccination in Bengal: ‘If the first dose is taken, the second dose will be given at the appointed time’: Alapan Bandyopadhyay – News18 Bengali

Corona Vaccination in Bengal: 'If the first dose is taken, the second dose will be given at the appointed time': Alapan Bandyopadhyay
Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay told a press conference in Navanne on Monday that those who received the first dose of vaccine would be given the second dose as per the schedule.
The state government has advised the hospital not to rush unnecessarily to get the second dose of Corona vaccine. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay told a press conference in Navanne on Monday that those who received the first dose of vaccine would be given the second dose as per the schedule. A schedule is being prepared for this.
The government is taking steps to ensure that those who have been vaccinated with the first dose get the second dose at the scheduled time. Preference for second dose vaccination will be decided on the basis of first dose vaccination deadline.
Those who have been vaccinated in the first stage from a private hospital will get the second dose of vaccine from the nearest government hospital. Recipients will be informed by the government who will get the vaccine at what time.
However, the Chief Secretary has clarified that vaccination of 18 to 45 year olds will start in the state only if regular and adequate vaccines are available from the Center. The Chief Secretary said that the state government was in regular touch with the Center to ensure adequate supply of vaccines.
On the other hand, the state government has taken initiatives to meet the shortage of doctors and health workers in the state in the wake of the crisis, as a result of which more than two thousand trainee doctors have already been recruited. The contract recruitment process for nurses, paramedics and other health workers is underway.
The Chief Secretary said that the supply of rare medicines of RMDCV has also increased a bit. Oxygen plants are being set up in districts to enhance corona medical infrastructure, ventilators and oxygen concentrators are being procured during wartime activities.
Initiatives are being taken to keep at least one government ambulance and hearse in every municipality and panchayat samiti area. The Chief Minister has held meetings with various pujo committees in the city today. The issue of creating a 'safe home' in their place was discussed in today's meeting.