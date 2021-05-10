May 10, 2021

Corona Vaccination in Bengal: ‘If the first dose is taken, the second dose will be given at the appointed time’: Alapan Bandyopadhyay – News18 Bengali

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay told a press conference in Navanne on Monday that those who received the first dose of vaccine would be given the second dose as per the schedule.

