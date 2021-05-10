Essential Amit, Mamata made the minister at the cost of her experience even though she did not contest the election

#Kolkata: He did not contest the election due to physical illness But Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is reluctant to miss Amit Mitra’s experience So, despite not contesting the election, the last two finance ministers of the Mamata government were virtually sworn in as ministers. This time too, Mamata is going to hand over the responsibility of the finance department to Amit Mitra

Amit Mitra, former secretary general of FICCI, has been managing the state finance and industry department for the past ten years. He was also the chairman of the GST Council He was the main reliance of the Trinamool government in criticizing the various monetary policies of the Center On top of that, his good relations with the world of industry and commerce have somehow made Amit Mitra essential to Mamata Banerjee. Amit Mitra also had a big responsibility in organizing the World Trade Industry Conference in the state

But despite being sworn in as a minister, Amit Mitra will have to win from any constituency within six months. Kajal Sinha is contesting on a Trinamool ticket from the Kharadha constituency where he used to contest. But despite winning the election, the winning Trinamool candidate died a few days before the election. As a result, re-election will have to be held in that center However, the grassroots leadership is not very concerned about this issue Because Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also has to win the election from one center Because he was defeated from Nandigram center The Trinamool leadership is not worried about finding seats for Mamata Banerjee and Amit Mitra after getting huge public opinion. In addition to this, a person can be brought in the cabinet as a nominated member by forming a legislative council. But the ruling party is not talking about the possibility of such a complicated process

Thus, elections have been held in 292 seats of the state With the death of two candidates, polling in two centers is still pending Apart from this, re-election is to be held in Kharadha center

Abir Ghosal