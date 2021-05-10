Fear of attack, all BJP MLAs in the state are under tight security

#Kolkata: All BJP MLAs in the state will be given central security Such an assurance was given to the central leadership of the party Shuvendu Adhikari was chosen as the Leader of the Opposition at a meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary party in Kolkata on the same day. At that meeting, the winning BJP MLAs expressed their concern for their own safety After that, the central leaders of the party present at the meeting assured to take up the matter in Delhi

A total of 8 MLAs in the state have been elected on BJP tickets The BJP has alleged that political violence has erupted in various parts of the state since the election results were announced. The party has also instructed the party legislators to go to the violence-hit areas and stand by the affected workers and supporters. But the legislators complained that if they go to the area, they may be attacked This is the fear that Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhupesh Yadav raised in front of them on this day.

According to BJP sources, the party has decided to request the central government to provide security to the BJP MLAs in the state. Thus, each MLA gets two personal security officers from the state Attempts are being made by the BJP to deploy at least four Central Army personnel for the safety of every MLA in the party.

Arup Dutta