Just as Laxmiratan’s shoes melted in Bengal cricket, so did Manoj follow his predecessor in politics.

#Kolkata: Just as Laxmiratan Shukla was the captain in Bengal cricket, Manoj became the captain after him, and in politics too, Manoj has a lot in common with that senior Lakshmi. Lakshmi was also the Minister of State for Sports. Manoj also got a great responsibility as a MLA for the first time. He is also the Minister of State in the Sports Department

Ellen saw and won. He won the election for the first time and became a minister. Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary is a member of the new cabinet of the West Bengal government. Mamata Banerjee’s new cabinet will be sworn in on Monday. A total of 43 MLAs were sworn in as ministers. Howrah Shivpur MLA Manoj Tiwari has also been sworn in as a minister. Manoj has been sworn in as Minister of State.

The former Bengal captain was overjoyed to get the news of becoming a minister. Manoj told News18Bangla by telephone, “The only goal is to strengthen Mamata Banerjee’s hand. It is a matter of luck to be a minister. But I am grateful to be considered a sister in such an important position. I want to work for the people at all times.” Manoj is not going to be a cabinet minister. However, the former night star has no regrets about that. I am happy to be among the 43 MLAs. Though the department has not been allotted yet, sources said that Manoj is the state minister for sports like Laxmiratan Shukla, a former cabinet member. When asked about this, Manoj said, I will handle whatever responsibility I give. I, a sports person, will always think of improving sports. But at the moment the only goal is to deal with Corona. From the day after winning the election, Manoj has started the process of disinfection from the distribution of masks in his assembly constituency. According to Manoj, “Like BJP, Corona has to clean up from Bengal.”

Manoj also played for Bengal a year ago. He has not retired from cricket yet. Will it be possible to continue playing cricket after becoming a minister? In response to a question, Manoj clarified, “My job at the moment is to serve the people. Getting a ministry means more responsibility. After doing all this, I will play cricket if I have time. There is no game ahead at the moment. I have not decided to retire now.”

