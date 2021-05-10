May 10, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

JW Marriott Kolkata showcases special culinary treat this Eid by delivering delicacies right at your doorstep via Marriott on Wheels

2 min read
2 hours ago admin

’Eid-Al-Fitr’ is not just a festival but a celebration with the loved ones over food and faith.  To mark the festive of Eid, JW Marriott Kolkata has designed a special menu available for home delivery through Marriott on Wheels for guests to enjoy at the comfort of their homes.

The specially curated delivery menu will have an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies to choose from. Some of the appetizers include, Gilaffi Goshtke Seekh’,’ Zafrani paneer kebab’, ‘Masala fried fish with Kasundi’. The scrumptious main course boasts of dishes like ‘ChangeziMurgh’, ‘Hyderabadi Goshtka Haleem’, ‘Nizami Subz Handi’, ‘Tandoori Roti’, ‘Sheermal’, ‘Biryani’, served along with raita and is available in vegetarian, chicken, and lamb options.

Eid is incomplete without a range of DELIGHTFULdesserts, keeping in mind JW Marriott Kolkata has laid out selective sweetmeats, which promises to be rich and authentic in its flavours. Some of the all-time favorites in the menu are ‘Seviyaan Payassam’, ‘Moong Daal Halwa’, ‘Kesari Phirni’, ‘Basbousa’and lots more.

JW Marriott Kolkata prioritizes the utmost safety and wellbeing of its guests and hence, every aspect of the Marriott On Wheels endeavor has been forged with strict hygiene measures such as regular temperature checks, sanitization, protective gear worn by associates and delivery executives at every step, double layer packaging, contactless delivery through “drop and leave” and QR payments.

JW Marriott Kolkata has left no stones unturned to make it special this year by delivering happiness and sheer indulgence at your doorstep.

Eid Mubarak!

Delivery Guidelines

Contact Less Delivery

Date: 12th May 2021

Reserve your order at: +91 9007062262

Orders taken between: 12 pm-3:30 pm; 6pm – 9 pm(Lunch & Dinner)

Price:

One person’s meal INR1199 ++

Two person’s meal INR2199++

Four person’s meal INR3999++

Address: 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue, Kolkata – 700 105

Website: www.jwkolkata.com

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Students from Aakash Institute Top Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Biology (IOQB) Exam; 5 Aakashians score ranks in Top 10

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Paytm Payment Gateway waives off transaction fees on donations received by NGOs working for COVID relief

2 hours ago admin
4 min read

A Summer Camp that enables Parents to introduce their children to a treasure trove of ancient wisdom

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

8.5 lakh covshield vaccines have reached the state, what will be the relief this time? A consignment of more than 7 lakhs covishield vaccine reached dumdum airport today– News18 Beganli

28 mins ago admin
2 min read

Mamata from Siddhartha Shankar Roy – 50 years later, the name of trust is that Subrata

32 mins ago admin
1 min read

West Bengal ranks second in the country in second dose vaccination

58 mins ago admin
2 min read

Corona Vaccination in Bengal: ‘If the first dose is taken, the second dose will be given at the appointed time’: Alapan Bandyopadhyay – News18 Bengali

1 hour ago admin