JW Marriott Kolkata showcases special culinary treat this Eid by delivering delicacies right at your doorstep via Marriott on Wheels

’Eid-Al-Fitr’ is not just a festival but a celebration with the loved ones over food and faith. To mark the festive of Eid, JW Marriott Kolkata has designed a special menu available for home delivery through Marriott on Wheels for guests to enjoy at the comfort of their homes.

The specially curated delivery menu will have an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies to choose from. Some of the appetizers include, ‘Gilaffi Goshtke Seekh’,’ Zafrani paneer kebab’, ‘Masala fried fish with Kasundi’. The scrumptious main course boasts of dishes like ‘ChangeziMurgh’, ‘Hyderabadi Goshtka Haleem’, ‘Nizami Subz Handi’, ‘Tandoori Roti’, ‘Sheermal’, ‘Biryani’, served along with raita and is available in vegetarian, chicken, and lamb options.

Eid is incomplete without a range of DELIGHTFULdesserts, keeping in mind JW Marriott Kolkata has laid out selective sweetmeats, which promises to be rich and authentic in its flavours. Some of the all-time favorites in the menu are ‘Seviyaan Payassam’, ‘Moong Daal Halwa’, ‘Kesari Phirni’, ‘Basbousa’and lots more.

JW Marriott Kolkata prioritizes the utmost safety and wellbeing of its guests and hence, every aspect of the Marriott On Wheels endeavor has been forged with strict hygiene measures such as regular temperature checks, sanitization, protective gear worn by associates and delivery executives at every step, double layer packaging, contactless delivery through “drop and leave” and QR payments.

JW Marriott Kolkata has left no stones unturned to make it special this year by delivering happiness and sheer indulgence at your doorstep.

Eid Mubarak!

Delivery Guidelines

Contact Less Delivery

Date: 12th May 2021

Reserve your order at: +91 9007062262

Orders taken between: 12 pm-3:30 pm; 6pm – 9 pm(Lunch & Dinner)

Price:

One person’s meal INR1199 ++

Two person’s meal INR2199++

Four person’s meal INR3999++

Address: 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue, Kolkata – 700 105

Website: www.jwkolkata.com