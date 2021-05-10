Jyotipriya arrives at Rajiv’s forest office

#Kolkata: Two important ministers left the ministry just before the election Curiosity was rife about who would replace Shuvendu Adhikari and Rajiv Banerjee in the new cabinet.

After the distribution of ministerial portfolios, it is clear that Mamata Banerjee has relied on an experienced face, not a new face, not a new face in the responsibilities left by Shuvendu and Rajiv. Firhad Hakim has been given the responsibility of the transport department left by Shuvendu Adhikari Firhad has been in charge of the Ministry of Urban Development for the last ten years This time Chandrima Bhattacharya has got that responsibility As a result, this one of the most senior members of the state cabinet faced a new challenge in his brand new office. However, newcomer Dilip Mandal has been given the charge of state minister for transport. Apart from this, Firhad Hakim has also been given the responsibility of housing office

However, after taking charge, Firhad said that his primary goal is to handle the cowardly situation Because he is also the head of the governing body of Calcutta Municipality

On the other hand, former food minister Jyotipriya Mallick has been given charge of the forest department left by Rajiv Banerjee. He has been in charge of the food department since 2011 He has been removed from that post and given charge of the food supply department to Rathin Ghosh, MLA of Madhyamgram from North 24 Parganas. Birbaha Hansda, a newcomer, has been made the state minister of forest department