Mamata from Siddhartha Shankar Roy – 50 years later, the name of trust is that Subrata

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee from Siddhartha Shankar Roy 6 He spent 50 years in electoral politics Even today, Subrata Mukherjee is one of the most trusted faces in running the government Despite the reshuffle of many senior ministers, Mamata Banerjee left important panchayat and rural development offices in the hands of the trusted Subrata.

In 1981, he was elected MLA for the first time from Baliganj Center Seen as such, he has spent 50 years in politics after being elected as the first MLA In 1982, he became the Minister of Information and Culture in the cabinet of Siddhartha Shankar Roy.

Since then, he has been elected MLA more than once and has gone to the state assembly Subrata Mukherjee has become an essential face of state politics Once he left the Congress and became the mayor of Trinamool, he went back to the Congress in disagreement with that grassroots. Subrata Mukherjee has always been a different character in Bengal politics However, since 2011, his victory from Baliganj center has somehow become a rule For the last ten years, Mamata Banerjee has been in charge of the state panchayat office. The benefits of which have been given to the grassroots This time too, the ruling party of the state has shown absolute power in rural Bengal They have won more than 100 seats The great achievement of which is of course the Panchayat office in the hands of Subrata

Comparing Mamata Banerjee with Siddhartha Shankar Roy, Subrata said, “Mamata Banerjee has a certain idea, method, style of working for the people. Siddhartha had a style I do not want to compare the two But Mamata Banerjee has got a lot of time and has done a lot for the people. The senior minister further assessed, ‘Mamata Banerjee has developed villages and cities equally He did not highlight the city by ignoring the village He did not work in the village by disregarding the city That’s why we got equal votes everywhere. “

This time, the veteran politician has explained his simple goal by taking charge as the Panchayat Minister In the words of Subrata, who passed the Golden Jubilee on the election field, ‘I work with honesty and courage. I will do the same thing again. This time our result is the best. We do politics for the people When I go to do politics for the people, I often stay in the government, sometimes in the opposition We have been in government for the last few years I will try to meet the needs of the people ‘