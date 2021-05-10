Mamata’s third cabinet sworn in, virtual presence of three, rest at Raj Bhavan

#Kolkata: And wait a little longer. After that the swearing in ceremony was held at the Throne Hall of Raj Bhavan. Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet will be formed for the third time. Mamata Banerjee herself took the oath without any pomp, in just three minutes. His cabinet oath at the palace will also be very brief, unpretentious. 24 full ministers and 19 state ministers will take oath. Out of these 19 people, 10 will be independent in charge.

Bratya Basu is one of the 24 full ministers. He will swear virtually as Corona is infected. Amit Mitra will also take oath virtually due to physical problems. Rathin Ghosh can also be seen virtually.

This time there is no star in Mamata’s cabinet. Madan Mitra and Nirmal Majhira did not get the ministry even though they confirmed the victory. According to sources, at least 16 new faces are in the cabinet this time. Such as Akhil Giri, Bulu Chick Baraik, Shiuli Saha, Pulak Roy, Humayun Kabir, Manoj Tiwari, Birbaha Hansda, Jyotsna Mandi. Dilip Mandal is the new face. On the other hand, there will be names like veteran leader Subrata Mukherjee, Perth Chattopadhyay, Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Jyotipriya Mallick. Let’s take a look at who is going to Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet-

Those who are in the cabinet as full ministers-

Subrata Mukhopadhyay Perth Chattopadhyay Amit Mitra Sadhan Pandey Jyotipriya Mallick Bankim Hazra Manas Bhuiyan Malay Ghatak Soumen Kar Mohapatra Arup Roy Rathin Ghosh Firhad Hakim Chandranath Sinha Bratya Basu Shashi Panja Golam Rabbani Bipanbd Chowdhury

Becharam Manna Subrata Saha Humayun Kabir Akhil Giri Chandrima Bhattatarya Ratna De Nag Sandhyarani Tudu Bulu Chiki Baraik Sujit Basu Indranil Sen Minister of State

Dilip Mandal Akhruzzaman Shiuli Saha Srikant Mahato Sabina Yasmin Birbaha Hansda Jyotsna Mandi Paresh Adhikari Manoj Tiwari