New path begins under Mamata’s leadership, those who are ‘ex’ in cabinet from today – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Many have left the team. Many have won again but are not ministers this time. Some did not want to vote again voluntarily. The cabinet, which was sworn in on Monday, carried the list of names of the departed leaders and ministers in the mouths of the people of the state, who have become former ministers of the state from today.

Two heavyweight ministers of the state changed their party before the assembly vote However, they resigned from the cabinet and joined the new party. The first is Jan Shuvendu Adhikari. In the last cabinet, he handled more than one department of the state like transport, irrigation and environment Before the assembly vote, he switched parties and joined the BJP. A large section of the political circles was of the opinion that Shuvendu Adhikari was in fact the most important office in the state in the power of Gerua Shibir. Although he defeated Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram constituency in the 2021 Assembly elections, his party, the BJP, is not in power. As a result, Shuvendu Adhikari is no longer a minister. Another name in the discussion is Rajiv Banerjee. For the last 10 years, he has been in charge of irrigation, backward welfare and forest department. Like Shuvendu, he also changed his party and joined the BJP before the polls. He was defeated by contesting from Domjur seat. As a result, he is now past the state ministerial meeting.

Purnendu Basu did not stand for election this time. Similarly, the name of Rezzak Mollah can also be omitted. He also did not get a ticket this time due to physical illness. The two important departments of the state, Tourism and the North Bengal Development Board, were the responsibility of Gautam Dev and Rabindranath Ghosh respectively. Both of them have lost the election this time. Excluded are Nirmal Majhi, Asima Patra, Zakir Hossain, Binoy Barman, Shantiram Mahato, Ashish Banerjee, Monturam Pakhira, Ghiyasuddin Mollah, Tapan Dasgupta. T.

In the last cabinet, Shantiram Mahato was in charge of western development. But later multiple allegations were made against him. There was also controversy over Nirmal Majhi on the issue of appointment of doctors. Tapan Dasgupta has also questioned his role. According to sources, that is why they had to be dropped from this cabinet. State Minister for Sports Laxmiratan Shukla has stepped down from politics. Madan Mitra had to leave the ministry due to his arrest in Saradha case. He has won from Kamarhati this year. However, he did not get a place in the new cabinet in the first round. According to sources, although this list is for now, there may be some more new members later.