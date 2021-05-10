Paytm Payment Gateway waives off transaction fees on donations received by NGOs working for COVID relief

Paytm today announced that it is offering its Payment Gateway services at 0% transaction fees to all registered NGOs across the country, in an effort to help them secure maximum resources for swift, seamless, and smooth Covid Relief work. This service would be applicable on donations of up to Rs. 10 lakh. This move will help NGOs save lakhs of rupees in transaction fees, which they would be able to use for providing more aid and relief to those affected by the pandemic.

To help NGOs immediately start accepting all forms of digital payments, the company is offering instant account activation and same-day settlement facility along with zero charges on setup and maintenance. During these unprecedented times, the company wants to ensure that NGOs that are tirelessly working to help those affected by the pandemic by providing food, medicines, oxygen cylinders do not have to wait for 2-3 days to receive contributions made to them by aware citizens and companies. With the Paytm Payment Gateway NGOs are able to get the funds the same day so that they can immediately put the resources to good use.

The company is already offering its payment gateway services to few of the largest NGOs in the country who are doing commendable work in helping people during the pandemic. It is aiding several small NGOs in tier-II, tier-III and beyond cities to start accepting contributions digitally so that they have adequate funds. Over the last several weeks, the Paytm Payment Gateway has seen a 400% increase in donations to NGOs via its payment gateway.

Paytm Spokesperson said, “NGOs have always been an integral part of social welfare in India. During this ongoing pandemic, they have played an important role in helping millions of citizens get access to food, healthcare, monetary support among other things. We want to do our part in helping them perform their services better by ensuring that they are able to seamlessly, smoothly and immediately get access to funds. Our aim is to help NGOs serve millions of more people and contribute in saving many more lives.”

Paytm recently announced that Paytm Foundation will be setting up oxygen plants in 12-13 cities as hospitals across pan-India face oxygen shortage amid the tumultuous second Covid-19 wave. These oxygen plants would be directly installed at hospitals, which would serve the oxygen needs for the entire hospital. Paytm Foundation, in association with AIF, Act foundation and Elevation Capital is sourcing Oxygen Concentrators that would be sent to government hospitals, COVID care facilities, private hospitals, nursing homes among others.